Skip to content
WKRN News 2
Nashville
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime Tracker
Nashville 2020
Tennessee News
Weekend Extra
Recalls
Kentucky
News 2 Poll Question
Coronavirus
Washington D.C. Bureau
National
Black History Month
Top Stories
Police arrest Nashville man after finding a loaded gun, drugs in vehicle
Video
Top Stories
Diving into the 2020 Music City Polar Plunge in Nashville
Video
Blue Man Group show at Tennessee Performing Arts Center
Video
Adoption Rally, Star Wars Day at Lipscomb University
Video
Tennessee volunteer firefighter grant program open to applicants
Video
Weather & Traffic
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Team Traffic
Closings & Delays
Allergy Report
Fisherman’s Forecast
Stormtracker Visits
Live Cameras
Special Reports
Anne Holt’s Tennessee
The Hemp Surge
Tennessee’s Opioid Crisis
Art of the Craft
Great Smoky Mountains
Top Stories
Antique collector inspires a new generation of musicians
Video
Top Stories
Tennessee’s Hidden History: Special Report
Video
Top Stories
Crime in School: Special Report
Video
Vaping becoming epidemic in Middle Tennessee schools
Video
Wilson County Schools remains vigilant against guns on campus
Video
Could signs warning of weapons-trained teachers help curb school violence and crime?
Video
Watch
Live Newscasts
Latest Video
Newsmaker
Watch Live Event Coverage
This Week with Bob Mueller
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
The Mel Robbins Show
News 2 Plus
Sports
Tennessee Titans
Nashville Predators
College
Sports Digital Extra
Top Stories
Opinion: Take positives from Predators win, but problems still need fixing
Top Stories
Plant vs. Feigenbutz- No love on this Valentines Day
Video
Top Stories
Titans agree to 1-year extension with TE Anthony Firkser
Predators rout Islanders 5-0
WATCH: Kayla Anderson introduces us local boxer Austin Dulay
Video
Save Our Fairgrounds group says Mayor Cooper has taken a terrible deal and turned it bad
Video
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
Take a Titan 2 School
Pledge of Allegiance
National Anthem
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
Community Calendar
iLove Nashville Teddy Bear Drive
Remarkable Women
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
More
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
TV Schedule
Email Alerts
Report It
Download our apps to stay alert!
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Closings
Closings
Muhlenberg County Schools
Americans
US Embassy: Americans aboard quarantined ship to fly home
Video
Don't Miss
Police arrest Nashville man after finding a loaded gun, drugs in vehicle
Video
Diving into the 2020 Music City Polar Plunge in Nashville
Video
Blue Man Group show at Tennessee Performing Arts Center
Video
Adoption Rally, Star Wars Day at Lipscomb University
Video
Tennessee volunteer firefighter grant program open to applicants
Video
League of Women Voters celebrate 100th anniversary
Video
First weekend of early voting begins in Davidson County
Video
Trending Stories
New collar translates your dog’s barks into cuss words
Tennessee bill would remove license requirements for 25+ jobs
Video
2 dead after shootout in Antioch Kroger parking lot
Video
Proposed bill could ban single-use plastic bags in Tennessee
Video
Detective: Tabitha Tuders may have been abducted, drugged and forced into prostitution
Video
Community Calendar