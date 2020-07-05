American Legion Post 82

Skip to content
WKRN News 2
Nashville
90°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime Tracker
Nashville 2020
Tennessee News
Recalls
Kentucky
News 2 Poll Question
COVID-19 Pandemic
Washington D.C. Bureau
Politics
National
Special Reports
Schools Moving Forward
Nashville Protests
Unsolved Tennessee
Top Stories
TDH reports 1,291 new COVID-19 cases, 51,431 total, 646 deaths in Tennessee
Gig workers face shifting roles, competition in pandemic
Homeowners displaced following Maury County fire Saturday night
Gallery
Debates turn emotional as schools decide how and if to open
Weather & Traffic
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Team Traffic
Closings & Delays
Allergy Report
Fisherman’s Forecast
Stormtracker Visits
Live Cameras
First Tee Forecast
COVID-19 Pandemic
Watch
Live Newscasts
Watch Live Event Coverage
Latest Video
BMI Jam Sessions
Summer Suntacular
Newsmaker
This Week with Bob Mueller
Anne Holt’s Tennessee
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
News 2 Plus
Tennessee Strong
July 4th Celebration
Sports
Tennessee Titans
Nashville Predators
College
Sports Digital Extra
Making Us Proud
Top Stories
Sports Extra Daily with Kayla Anderson and Emily Proud: July 4, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Former Vandy star, Dodgers’ pitcher Price will not play this season
Top Stories
Discourse over national anthem looms for NBA, other leagues
WATCH: NBIG invests in Music City Baseball, continues its effort to bring MLB to Nashville
Video
Nashville SC arrives in Orlando ahead of ‘MLS is Back’ tournament
Mark Hudspeth resigns as Austin Peay head football coach
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
July 4th Celebration
2020 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
News 2 Take Out
News 2 Who’s Hiring?
News 2 Senior Sendoff
TN Strong
Community Calendar
Take a Titan 2 School
Pledge of Allegiance
National Anthem
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
Perfect Health/Home
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
More
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
TV Schedule
Email Alerts
Report It
Download our apps to stay alert!
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
TDH reports 1,291 new COVID-19 cases, 51,431 total, 646 deaths in Tennessee
American Legion Post 82
Firefighters battle fire at American Legion on Gallatin Pike
Don't Miss
TDH reports 1,291 new COVID-19 cases, 51,431 total, 646 deaths in Tennessee
Gig workers face shifting roles, competition in pandemic
Homeowners displaced following Maury County fire Saturday night
Gallery
Debates turn emotional as schools decide how and if to open
Columbus statue toppled by Baltimore protesters
EXCLUSIVE: SpaceX facility under FAA review after changing rocket tests in South Texas
Video
Police: 1 taken to hospital following Clarksville shooting
Video
Trending Stories
Metro Health Dept. reports 11,769 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville
Video
TDH reports 1,291 new COVID-19 cases, 51,431 total, 646 deaths in Tennessee
Debates turn emotional as schools decide how and if to open
Woman killed in shooting at Madison apartment complex Saturday, police identify suspect
Video
Tennessee identifies 4 counties of concern for COVID-19
Video