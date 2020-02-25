Amber Alert for Evelyn Boswell

Skip to content
WKRN News 2
Nashville
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime Tracker
Nashville 2020
Tennessee News
Weekend Extra
Recalls
Kentucky
News 2 Poll Question
Coronavirus
Washington D.C. Bureau
National
Black History Month
Search for Evelyn Boswell
Top Stories
Lebanon student taken to hospital after colliding with moving car in school parking lot
Video
Top Stories
UT extends suspension of study abroad programs to South Korea
South Texas county prohibits border-wall surveyors from entering lands near bird sanctuary
Community organizes prayer vigil in Virginia Tuesday night for missing Evelyn Boswell
IOC member casts doubt on postponing or moving Tokyo Games
Weather & Traffic
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Team Traffic
Closings & Delays
Allergy Report
Fisherman’s Forecast
Stormtracker Visits
Live Cameras
Severe Weather Awareness Week
Special Reports
Anne Holt’s Tennessee
The Hemp Surge
Tennessee’s Opioid Crisis
Art of the Craft
Great Smoky Mountains
Top Stories
What are straight-line winds?
Video
Top Stories
How does hail form?
Video
Top Stories
Lightning: What you need to know
Video
Flash flooding: What you need to know
Video
How do tornadoes form?
Video
Deadliest Days: Killer tornadoes in Middle Tennessee
Watch
Live Newscasts
Latest Video
Newsmaker
Watch Live Event Coverage
This Week with Bob Mueller
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
The Mel Robbins Show
News 2 Plus
Sports
Tennessee Titans
Nashville Predators
College
Sports Digital Extra
Top Stories
Predators add defenseman Korbinian Holzer
Top Stories
Predators sign Rocco Grimaldi to two-year extension
Top Stories
WATCH: Talkin’ Predators, NHL trade deadline with Darren McFarland
Video
Naval Academy football player dies after he was found unresponsive in dorm
WATCH: Predators take down Blue Jackets 4-3 in shootout
Video
WATCH: Vanderbilt honors basketball great, names ‘Perry Wallace Way’
Video
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
Take a Titan 2 School
Pledge of Allegiance
National Anthem
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
Weather Authority University
Tennessee Lifesaver Breakfast
iLove Nashville Teddy Bear Drive
Remarkable Women
Community Calendar
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
More
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
TV Schedule
Email Alerts
Report It
Download our apps to stay alert!
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
WATCH: News 2 at 5 p.m.
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Closings
Closings
Old Fort Academy
1
of
/
2
Closings
United Christian Academy
2
of
/
2
Amber Alert for Evelyn Boswell
Community organizes prayer vigil in Virginia Tuesday night for missing Evelyn Boswell
Don't Miss
Lebanon student taken to hospital after colliding with moving car in school parking lot
Video
UT extends suspension of study abroad programs to South Korea
South Texas county prohibits border-wall surveyors from entering lands near bird sanctuary
Community organizes prayer vigil in Virginia Tuesday night for missing Evelyn Boswell
IOC member casts doubt on postponing or moving Tokyo Games
Trump claims coronavirus is ‘going to go away’ despite mounting concerns
Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency comments on search for students, chaperone missing on Pickwick Lake
Trending Stories
Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency comments on search for students, chaperone missing on Pickwick Lake
Investigators: Cheatham County man drove to Robertson County to rape child he met online
Video
King Cake: What does it mean if you find the baby?
Video
Megan Boswell claims she is pregnant, unable to take polygraph test
Search resumes for students, chaperone missing on Pickwick Lake
Video
Community Calendar