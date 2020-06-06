Allied Nations

Skip to content
WKRN News 2
Nashville
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime Tracker
Nashville 2020
Tennessee News
Recalls
Kentucky
News 2 Poll Question
COVID-19 Pandemic
Washington D.C. Bureau
Politics
National
Special Reports
Schools Moving Forward
Top Stories
2020 Tennessee Valley Fair canceled amid COVID-19
Video
Top Stories
Police: Alabama woman charged in Clarksville homicide, police search for second suspect
Authorities: Humphrey’s County inmate recaptured following Friday escape
LIVE: Houston holds 6-hour public viewing of Floyd’s casket
Live
Nashville Humane Society reopens Tuesday, June 9
Weather & Traffic
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Team Traffic
Closings & Delays
Allergy Report
Fisherman’s Forecast
Stormtracker Visits
Live Cameras
COVID-19 Pandemic
Watch
Live Newscasts
Watch Live Event Coverage
Latest Video
Summer Suntacular
Newsmaker
This Week with Bob Mueller
Anne Holt’s Tennessee
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
News 2 Plus
Tennessee Strong
Sports
Tennessee Titans
Nashville Predators
College
Sports Digital Extra
Top Stories
Former NFL player Reche Caldwell shot, killed outside Florida home
Top Stories
Michael Jordan, Jordan Brand announce $100 million donation over next 10 years
Top Stories
Clowney reportedly offered $18-million by Browns
Sports Extra Daily with Cory Curtis, Kayla Anderson and Emily Proud: 6.7.20
Video
NASCAR makes powerful statement on racial injustices ahead of race
WATCH: Baseball is considered America’s Pastime but it could strike out on the upcoming season
Video
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
2020 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
News 2 Take Out
News 2 Who’s Hiring?
News 2 Senior Sendoff
TN Strong
Second Harvest Food Drive
Community Calendar
Take a Titan 2 School
Pledge of Allegiance
National Anthem
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
Perfect Health/Home
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
More
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
TV Schedule
Email Alerts
Report It
Download our apps to stay alert!
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Allied Nations
OPEC, allied nations extend nearly 10M barrel cut by a month
Don't Miss
2020 Tennessee Valley Fair canceled amid COVID-19
Video
Police: Alabama woman charged in Clarksville homicide, police search for second suspect
Authorities: Humphrey’s County inmate recaptured following Friday escape
LIVE: Houston holds 6-hour public viewing of Floyd’s casket
Live
Nashville Humane Society reopens Tuesday, June 9
Nashville to outfit Metro officers with body cameras
Video
Metro Health Dept. reports 6,228 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville
Trending Stories
Elmer Fudd to no longer have rifle in new ‘Looney Tunes’ cartoons
Video
Broadway bar manager arrested for flying drone ‘too low’ during downtown Nashville march
Video
Nashville to outfit Metro officers with body cameras
Video
Metro Health Dept. reports 6,228 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville
Police: Alabama woman charged in Clarksville homicide, police search for second suspect