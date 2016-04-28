Alicia Larkins

Skip to content
WKRN
Nashville
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime Tracker
Nashville Mayoral Debate
Nashville 2019
Tennessee News
Weekend Extra
Recalls
Kentucky
Washington D.C. Bureau
National
Cyntoia Brown
Top Stories
Tennessee Free Hunting Day is this Saturday
Top Stories
Pets of the Week for Aug. 20, 2019
Burglar breaks in, ducks from police, spends hours inside Clarksville business
Murfreesboro police see uptick in counterfeit money
California university consultant killed in campus stabbing
Weather & Traffic
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Team Traffic
Closings and Delays
Allergy Report
Fisherman’s Forecast
Danielle Breezy’s Backyard BBQ
Stormtracker Visits
Live Cameras
Special Reports
Anne Holt’s Tennessee
The Hemp Surge
Nashville 2019
Tennessee’s Opioid Crisis
Back to School
Art of the Craft
Surviving Nashville
Top Stories
International investments help drive Nashville’s historic growth
Top Stories
Vanderbilt Observatory in Brentwood offers public a view into space
Top Stories
Franklin author provides tips on how to start a ‘side hustle’
Surviving Nashville: A guide to affordable downtown parking
Musicians working multiple jobs to make ends meet in Nashville
Nashville songwriter feeds his soul and seniors through Meals on Wheels program
Watch
Live Newscasts
Newsmaker
Watch Live Event Coverage
This Week with Bob Mueller
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
Sports
Tennessee Titans
Enter to win: Take a Titan 2 School
Nashville Predators
Nashville Sounds
College
Sports Digital Extra
Top Stories
WATCH: Jonnu Smith activated and back at practice
Top Stories
WATCH: Derrick Henry returns to practice
Top Stories
Clemson starts college football season #1
Titans add former Vols linebacker, Quart’e Sapp
Another week, another shot at the Titans 53 man roster
Mariota’s teammates react to heart-stopping end zone flip
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
Food 2 Families
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
Community Calendar
Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular
More
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
TV Schedule
Email Alerts
Report It
Download our apps to stay alert!
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
Search
Search
Search
Alicia Larkins
TDOT death brings back memories for trooper’s widow
Trending Stories
Burglar breaks in, ducks from police, spends hours inside Clarksville business
Murfreesboro police see uptick in counterfeit money
Man, 20, pleads not guilty in Jewish center video threat
Man suspected of filming woman in Opry Mills H&M dressing room removed from LDS Church role
Ring of deceased dad found after nearly a decade
Don't Miss
Tennessee Free Hunting Day is this Saturday
Pets of the Week for Aug. 20, 2019
Burglar breaks in, ducks from police, spends hours inside Clarksville business
Murfreesboro police see uptick in counterfeit money
California university consultant killed in campus stabbing
Slain Chinese scholar’s family to give $20K for help in case
Man suspected of filming woman in Opry Mills H&M dressing room removed from LDS Church role
Community Calendar