alexander vindman

Skip to content
WKRN News 2
Nashville
36°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime Tracker
Nashville 2020
Tennessee News
Weekend Extra
Recalls
Kentucky
Washington D.C. Bureau
Border Report Tour
National
Black History Month
Top Stories
Thieves steal $2,000 worth of items from small East Nashville business
Top Stories
Aide who testified against Trump fired from White House job
Father of 4-year-old who died from flu responds to ‘anti-vaxxer’ criticism
DCS to end operations with TrueCore at the end of February
MNPS student-teacher fired over Black History Month lesson
Weather & Traffic
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Team Traffic
Closings & Delays
Allergy Report
Fisherman’s Forecast
Stormtracker Visits
Live Cameras
Special Reports
Anne Holt’s Tennessee
The Hemp Surge
Tennessee’s Opioid Crisis
Art of the Craft
Great Smoky Mountains
Top Stories
Vaping becoming epidemic in Middle Tennessee schools
Top Stories
Wilson County Schools remains vigilant against guns on campus
Top Stories
Could signs warning of weapons-trained teachers help curb school violence and crime?
Violence against teachers requires solving problems outside the classroom
Wilson County SROs work to keep up with evolving threats against schools
Signs of gang activity being closely monitored in Metro Schools
Watch
Live Newscasts
Latest Video
Newsmaker
Watch Live Event Coverage
This Week with Bob Mueller
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
The Mel Robbins Show
Sports
Tennessee Titans
The Big Game
Pro Football Challenge
Nashville Predators
College
Sports Digital Extra
Top Stories
Probe: No engine failure in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash
Top Stories
XFL kickoff: From 2001 flop to 2020 reboot
Top Stories
Granlund helps Predators past Flames 3-2
WATCH: Pruitt stops in Nashville after landing Top 10 recruiting class
Titans add Jim Haslett to coaching staff
WATCH: Ravenwood star Grimes II signs with Oklahoma
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
Food 2 Families
Home for the Holidays
Soldiers Greetings
Take a Titan 2 School
Pledge of Allegiance
National Anthem
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
Community Calendar
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
More
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
TV Schedule
Email Alerts
Report It
Download our apps to stay alert!
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
9
Next Alert
Closings
Closings
Battle Ground Academy
1
of
/
9
Closings
Crievewood UMC Child Care
2
of
/
9
Closings
Franklin Road Academy
3
of
/
9
Closings
Lebanon Special School District
4
of
/
9
Closings
Lewis County Schools
5
of
/
9
Closings
Rochelle Center
6
of
/
9
Closings
Smith County Schools
7
of
/
9
Closings
Trousdale County Schools
8
of
/
9
Closings
Van Buren County Schools
9
of
/
9
alexander vindman
Aide who testified against Trump fired from White House job
Don't Miss
Thieves steal $2,000 worth of items from small East Nashville business
Aide who testified against Trump fired from White House job
Father of 4-year-old who died from flu responds to ‘anti-vaxxer’ criticism
DCS to end operations with TrueCore at the end of February
MNPS student-teacher fired over Black History Month lesson
Preacher sentenced to 18 years in prison for raping 12-year-old girl
Coke to start selling cherry vanilla flavored soda
Trending Stories
Drone camera captures picturesque view of snow-covered Smith Co. mountains
Metro police, drug agents seize pounds of dangerous narcotics linked to Mexican cartel
Overnight storm washes away nearly 70 boats along East Port Marina
Newsmaker: Go Red for Women
Human remains found in burnt car in TN state forest
Community Calendar