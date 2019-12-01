Skip to content
WKRN News 2
Nashville
55°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime Tracker
Nashville 2019
Tennessee News
Weekend Extra
Recalls
Kentucky
Washington D.C. Bureau
Border Report Tour
National
Top Stories
New Orleans police: 11 shot on edge of French Quarter
Top Stories
Murder suspects among 4 escaped inmates from Juvenile Detention Center in downtown Nashville
Nashville International Airport urging travelers to arrive early Sunday
Emergency crews respond to crash in Smyrna
11-year-old missing after leaving home with person she met on TikTok
Weather & Traffic
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Team Traffic
Closings & Delays
Allergy Report
Fisherman’s Forecast
Stormtracker Visits
Live Cameras
Special Reports
Anne Holt’s Tennessee
The Hemp Surge
Nashville 2019
Tennessee’s Opioid Crisis
Art of the Craft
Holiday Scambusters
Top Stories
Free app blocks robocalls before your phone ever rings
Top Stories
BBB warns of top 5 most popular scams over past year
Top Stories
The 12 Scams of Christmas
Attorney General’s office issues warning about holiday scams, swindles and schemes
Beware of these scams making the rounds this holiday in Middle Tennessee
Telltale signs holiday scammers are targeting your pockets
Watch
Live Newscasts
Latest Video
Newsmaker
Watch Live Event Coverage
This Week with Bob Mueller
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
The Mel Robbins Show
Sports
Tennessee Titans
SEC Football
Pro Football Challenge
Nashville Predators
College
Sports Digital Extra
High School Football scores
Top Stories
Driedger posts shutout in 1st NHL start, Panthers beat Preds
Top Stories
Govs silence Furman 42-6, wins first FCS Playoff game
Top Stories
Opinion: Predators need to be determined in December
Agent: NFL’s Pryor expected to fully recover after stabbing
WATCH: What to look for on Sunday for Titans vs. Colts
Preds shutout Carolina 3-0, Pekka gets 350th win
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
Food 2 Families
Home for the Holidays
Soldiers Greetings
Take a Titan 2 School
Pledge of Allegiance
National Anthem
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
Community Calendar
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
More
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
TV Schedule
Email Alerts
Report It
Download our apps to stay alert!
Search
Search
Search
Alert
Traffic backed up near Nashville airport
Don't Miss
Murder suspects among 4 escaped inmates from Juvenile Detention Center in downtown Nashville
Nashville International Airport urging travelers to arrive early Sunday
Emergency crews respond to crash in Smyrna
11-year-old missing after leaving home with person she met on TikTok
Storms moving out overnight; windy, chilly Sunday; snow showers eastern areas Sunday night-Monday morning
Carhop Christmas event held at Sonic in LaVergne
Franklin Police: 19-year-old accused of shooting father with stolen gun
Trending Stories
Murder suspects among 4 escaped inmates from Juvenile Detention Center in downtown Nashville
1 person shot overnight in Nashville after refusing to give money to someone on the street
11-year-old missing after leaving home with person she met on TikTok
Accumulating snow possible on The Plateau tonight and tomorrow morning
Emergency crews respond to crash in Smyrna
Community Calendar