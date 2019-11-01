Albert Fisher

Skip to content
WKRN News 2
Jere Baxter
37°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime Tracker
Nashville 2019
Tennessee News
Weekend Extra
Recalls
Kentucky
Washington D.C. Bureau
Border Report Tour
National
Top Stories
Halloween is over: Mariah Carey says ‘It’s time’ for Christmas
Top Stories
Man shot to death in DeKalb County Halloween night
Texas woman kills her 3 young children, then herself
10-year-old confused after being summoned for jury duty
Labrador sworn in at state’s attorney’s office in Chicago
Weather & Traffic
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Team Traffic
Closings & Delays
Allergy Report
Fisherman’s Forecast
Stormtracker Visits
Live Cameras
Special Reports
Anne Holt’s Tennessee
The Hemp Surge
Nashville 2019
Tennessee’s Opioid Crisis
Art of the Craft
Haunted Tennessee
Top Stories
Encountering the Bell Witch
Top Stories
Mystery surrounds historic old state prison in Nashville
Top Stories
The legend of the Bell Witch
Spirits still linger at Smyrna’s Sam Davis Home
Creepy Tales from Tennessee’s Capitol — Read on, if you dare!
Cragfont Home in Sumner County known for its architecture, hauntings
Watch
Live Newscasts
Newsmaker
Watch Live Event Coverage
This Week with Bob Mueller
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
The Mel Robbins Show
Sports
Tennessee Titans
SEC Football
Enter to win: Take a Titan 2 School
Pro Football Challenge
Nashville Predators
College
Sports Digital Extra
High School Football scores
Top Stories
Vanderbilt will sell alcohol at basketball, baseball games
Top Stories
Predators & Austin Watson agree on 3-year contract extension
WATCH: Vols football back in the bowl conversation
WATCH: Titans punter Brett Kern feeling good after hit
Titans bring back center Hroniss Grasu
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
Food 2 Families
Take a Titan 2 School
Pledge of Allegiance
National Anthem
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
Community Calendar
More
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
TV Schedule
Email Alerts
Report It
Download our apps to stay alert!
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
4
Next Alert
Closings
Closings
Decatur County Schools
1
of
/
4
Closings
Houston County Schools
2
of
/
4
Closings
Humphreys County Schools
3
of
/
4
Closings
Perry County Schools
4
of
/
4
Albert Fisher
Man shot to death in DeKalb County Halloween night
More Albert Fisher Headlines
Man arrested after razor blades found in Halloween baskets
Don't Miss
Police: Nashville man charged after gunshot into ground injures 3 people
Man arrested after razor blades found in Halloween baskets
Rivalry Friday: Stewarts Creek vs. Smyrna
Garth Brooks invites boy who dressed as him at Neyland Stadium to upcoming show
Pilot of small plane dies in Paducah crash
Vanderbilt will sell alcohol at basketball, baseball games
Tennessee labor officials OK $3M to help rural counties
Trending Stories
Texas woman kills her 3 young children, then herself
Mystery surrounds historic old state prison in Nashville
Man arrested after razor blades found in Halloween baskets
Study: People always running late are happier and healthier
Man shot to death in DeKalb County Halloween night
Community Calendar