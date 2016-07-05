Skip to content
WKRN
Nashville
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime Tracker
Nashville Mayoral Debate
Nashville 2019
Tennessee News
Weekend Extra
Recalls
Kentucky
Washington D.C. Bureau
National
Cyntoia Brown
Top Stories
Shots fired at East High School football game, 3 in custody
Top Stories
Inmate Stephen West executed in electric chair for killings
Police apologize to black man stopped after white woman claimed he was staring at her
Trump: Open more mental institutions to deal with mass shootings
WATCH: Patriots rookie Joejuan Williams makes his return to Nashville
Weather & Traffic
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Team Traffic
Closings and Delays
Allergy Report
Fisherman’s Forecast
Danielle Breezy’s Backyard BBQ
Stormtracker Visits
Live Cameras
Special Reports
Anne Holt’s Tennessee
The Hemp Surge
Nashville 2019
Tennessee’s Opioid Crisis
Back to School
Art of the Craft
Surviving Nashville
Top Stories
Vanderbilt Observatory in Brentwood offers public a view into space
Top Stories
Franklin author provides tips on how to start a ‘side hustle’
Top Stories
Surviving Nashville: A guide to affordable downtown parking
Musicians working multiple jobs to make ends meet in Nashville
Nashville songwriter feeds his soul and seniors through Meals on Wheels program
Demand for childcare in Davidson County leaves many parents waiting, looking for alternatives
Watch
Live Newscasts
Newsmaker
Watch Live Event Coverage
This Week with Bob Mueller
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
Sports
Tennessee Titans
Enter to win: Take a Titan 2 School
Nashville Predators
Nashville Sounds
College
Sports Digital Extra
Top Stories
WATCH: Patriots rookie Joejuan Williams makes his return to Nashville
Top Stories
WATCH: Titans, Patriots wrap up successful joint practices
Top Stories
Lawsuit: Antonio Brown failed to pay chef’s bill of nearly $40,000
WATCH: Titans WR Taywan Taylor hasn’t lost confidence
WATCH: Titans open up joint practices with Patriots
Vanderbilt to begin selling alcohol to general public
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
Food 2 Families
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
Community Calendar
Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular
More
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
TV Schedule
Email Alerts
Report It
Download our apps to stay alert!
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Report: Earnhardt Jr., wife OK after Elizabethton plane crash
Alan Hair
Police investigate attack near Midtown bar as possible hate crime
Trending Stories
Shots fired at East High School football game, 3 in custody
Inmate Stephen West executed in electric chair for killings
Police apologize to black man stopped after white woman claimed he was staring at her
Good deed at Hermitage drive-thru goes viral
Family remembers victims nearly 1 year after East Nashville bar murders
Don't Miss
Shots fired at East High School football game, 3 in custody
Inmate Stephen West executed in electric chair for killings
Police apologize to black man stopped after white woman claimed he was staring at her
Trump: Open more mental institutions to deal with mass shootings
WATCH: Patriots rookie Joejuan Williams makes his return to Nashville
Good deed at Hermitage drive-thru goes viral
Patsy Hazlewood touts business experience in TN House Republican Caucus chair race
Community Calendar