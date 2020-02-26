Ailenys Carmenate

Skip to content
WKRN News 2
Nashville
45°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime Tracker
Nashville 2020
Tennessee News
Weekend Extra
Recalls
Kentucky
News 2 Poll Question
Coronavirus
Washington D.C. Bureau
National
Black History Month
Search for Evelyn Boswell
Top Stories
Photo shows baby girl glaring at doctors in epic stare-down moments after birth
Top Stories
Photo of dog joining Ohio boy during timeout goes viral
Police: Siblings saved 6-month-old from being strangled to death by mother in Florida
Video
Refugee resettlement resolution advances in Tennessee
20+ guns, ammunition stolen during smash-and-grab burglary at Bass Pro Shops
Video
Weather & Traffic
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Team Traffic
Closings & Delays
Allergy Report
Fisherman’s Forecast
Stormtracker Visits
Live Cameras
Severe Weather Awareness Week
Special Reports
Anne Holt’s Tennessee
The Hemp Surge
Tennessee’s Opioid Crisis
Art of the Craft
Great Smoky Mountains
Top Stories
Williamson County first responders find themselves in need of help storm aftermath
Video
Top Stories
Clarksville thriving two decades after devastating tornado
Video
Top Stories
What are straight-line winds?
Video
How does hail form?
Video
Lightning: What you need to know
Video
Flash flooding: What you need to know
Video
Watch
Live Newscasts
Latest Video
Newsmaker
Watch Live Event Coverage
This Week with Bob Mueller
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
The Mel Robbins Show
News 2 Plus
Sports
Tennessee Titans
Nashville Predators
College
Sports Digital Extra
Top Stories
Titans make it clear, they want Derrick Henry back
Top Stories
Titans will “see how it goes” with Ryan Tannehill deal
Top Stories
Ellis, Arvidsson score as Preds rally, beat Senators 3-2
Predators add defenseman Korbinian Holzer
Predators sign Rocco Grimaldi to two-year extension
WATCH: Talkin’ Predators, NHL trade deadline with Darren McFarland
Video
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
Take a Titan 2 School
Pledge of Allegiance
National Anthem
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
Weather Authority University
Tennessee Lifesaver Breakfast
iLove Nashville Teddy Bear Drive
Remarkable Women
Community Calendar
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
More
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
TV Schedule
Email Alerts
Report It
Download our apps to stay alert!
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
20+ guns, ammunition stolen during smash-and-grab burglary at Bass Pro Shops
Live Now
Live Now
WATCH: Good Morning Nashville
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Closings
Closings
Old Fort Academy
1
of
/
2
Closings
United Christian Academy
2
of
/
2
Ailenys Carmenate
Police: Siblings saved 6-month-old from being strangled to death by mother in Florida
Video
Don't Miss
Photo shows baby girl glaring at doctors in epic stare-down moments after birth
Photo of dog joining Ohio boy during timeout goes viral
Police: Siblings saved 6-month-old from being strangled to death by mother in Florida
Video
Refugee resettlement resolution advances in Tennessee
20+ guns, ammunition stolen during smash-and-grab burglary at Bass Pro Shops
Video
Clarksville thriving two decades after devastating tornado
Video
Suspect sought after armed robbery at La Vergne Dollar General
Video
Trending Stories
TWRA comments on search for students, chaperone missing on Pickwick Lake
Video
Mother of missing Tennessee child arrested on false reporting charge
Video
20+ guns, ammunition stolen during smash-and-grab burglary at Bass Pro Shops
Video
Get ready to ‘Spring Forward’ on March 8, 2020
Police: Siblings saved 6-month-old from being strangled to death by mother in Florida
Video
Community Calendar