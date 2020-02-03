Ace Wintermeyer Drive

Skip to content
WKRN News 2
Nashville
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime Tracker
Nashville 2020
Tennessee News
Weekend Extra
Recalls
Kentucky
Washington D.C. Bureau
Border Report Tour
National
Black History Month
Top Stories
Police: Man shoots teen suspected of stealing girlfriend’s car
Top Stories
Police: Hello Kitty shaped drugs found inside Millersville candy box
‘Hamilton’ to hit theaters in 2021
Authorities bust child sex ring in Maury County
Police on scene of deadly crash in Nashville
Weather & Traffic
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Team Traffic
Closings & Delays
Allergy Report
Fisherman’s Forecast
Stormtracker Visits
Live Cameras
Special Reports
Anne Holt’s Tennessee
The Hemp Surge
Tennessee’s Opioid Crisis
Art of the Craft
Great Smoky Mountains
Top Stories
News 2 Special Report: Crime in School
Top Stories
Nashville airport soars to new heights without budget bust
Top Stories
Metro teachers feel $42M budget shortfall
How do incentives impact Nashville’s budget shortfall?
Caution: Traffic trouble remains constant in Nashville
Business owners talk pros, cons of Nashville’s growth
Watch
Live Newscasts
Latest Video
Newsmaker
Watch Live Event Coverage
This Week with Bob Mueller
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
The Mel Robbins Show
Sports
Tennessee Titans
The Big Game
Pro Football Challenge
Nashville Predators
College
Sports Digital Extra
Top Stories
Players with area ties claim Super Bowl win
Top Stories
Super Rally: Mahomes, Chiefs win NFL title with late surge
Top Stories
The Latest: The comeback Chiefs are Super Bowl champions
Fleury makes 19 saves, Golden Knights beat Predators 3-0
Vanderbilt hosts Florida, looking to end SEC losing streak
Tennessee Titans: Henry named FedEx Ground Player of the Year
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
Food 2 Families
Home for the Holidays
Soldiers Greetings
Take a Titan 2 School
Pledge of Allegiance
National Anthem
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
Community Calendar
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
More
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
TV Schedule
Email Alerts
Report It
Download our apps to stay alert!
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Live Now
Live Now
State of the State Address
1
of
/
2
Live Now
WATCH: News 2 at 6 p.m.
2
of
/
2
Previous Alert
1
of
/
8
Next Alert
Closings
Closings
Clay County Schools
1
of
/
8
Closings
Humphreys County Schools
2
of
/
8
Closings
Mt. Juliet Christian Academy
3
of
/
8
Closings
Putnam County Schools
4
of
/
8
Closings
Robertson County Schools
5
of
/
8
Closings
Southgate Children's Academy
6
of
/
8
Closings
Stewart County Schools
7
of
/
8
Closings
Wilson County Schools
8
of
/
8
Ace Wintermeyer Drive
$80K in heroin found during Rutherford County drug bust
Don't Miss
Police: Hello Kitty shaped drugs found inside Millersville candy box
‘Hamilton’ to hit theaters in 2021
Authorities bust child sex ring in Maury County
Police on scene of deadly crash in Nashville
Mt. Juliet officer injured in crash while responding to call
TBI reminds public of people still missing on National Missing Persons Day
Reese’s Take 5 just stole the record for the largest chocolate nut bar from Snickers
Trending Stories
Authorities bust child sex ring in Maury County
Chiefs player celebrates Super Bowl win by paying adoption fees for shelter dogs
$80K in heroin found during Rutherford County drug bust
‘Heinous’ Child Porn Images Found in Perry County
Community Calendar