Aaron Van Riper

Skip to content
WKRN News 2
Jere Baxter
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime Tracker
Nashville 2019
Tennessee News
Weekend Extra
Recalls
Kentucky
Washington D.C. Bureau
Border Report Tour
National
Top Stories
Hickman County authorities searching for missing woman
Top Stories
Georgia deputy accused of shooting his wife appeared in court Wednesday
Metro police sergeant’s song benefits families of fallen, injured officers
2 Gives Back: Nashville Fire Training Facility
Scooter companies stepping up as selection process nears
Weather & Traffic
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Team Traffic
Closings and Delays
Allergy Report
Fisherman’s Forecast
Stormtracker Visits
Live Cameras
Special Reports
Anne Holt’s Tennessee
The Hemp Surge
Nashville 2019
Tennessee’s Opioid Crisis
Art of the Craft
Border Report Tour
Haunted Tennessee
Top Stories
Metro police sergeant’s song benefits families of fallen, injured officers
Top Stories
Interactive Map: The most haunted places in Tennessee
Top Stories
Murfreesboro seeing steady population growth, prosperity & challenges
Publishing legend has given voice to Nashville’s black community for nearly 30 years
Is the ‘sanctuary cities triangle’ over?
Grassroots group fights to defend Tennessee immigrants, fears for safety in current climate
Watch
Live Newscasts
Newsmaker
Watch Live Event Coverage
This Week with Bob Mueller
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
The Mel Robbins Show
Sports
Tennessee Titans
SEC Football
Enter to win: Take a Titan 2 School
Pro Football Challenge
Nashville Predators
College
Sports Digital Extra
High School Football scores
Top Stories
WATCH: Making it official- It’s Tannehill time in Tennessee
Top Stories
Titans first round pick, Simmons gearing up for game action
Cory Curtis: Week 7 NFL Power Rankings
Predators drub Golden Knights in Vegas, 5-2
Titans turn to Ryan Tannehill at quarterback
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
Food 2 Families
Take a Titan 2 School
Pledge of Allegiance
National Anthem
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
Community Calendar
More
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
TV Schedule
Email Alerts
Report It
Download our apps to stay alert!
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
GM and union reach tentative deal that could end strike
Aaron Van Riper
Texas firefighter responds to head-on collision, saves own family
Trending Stories
Wheel of Fortune contestant gives hilarious introduction about ‘loveless marriage’
Panera defends its mac and cheese after TikTok video
Crossover artist Lauren Daigle reigns at Dove Awards
Man involved in dangerous Cheatham Co. chase talks from jail
Murfreesboro tombstones bulldozed to make way for construction
Don't Miss
Scooter companies stepping up as selection process nears
Tennessee hemp regulation waiting on Washington
Man involved in dangerous Cheatham Co. chase talks from jail
Where to find fossils in Nashville and throughout Middle Tennessee
Former Pompeo aide testifying to House impeachment panels
Panera defends its mac and cheese after TikTok video
THP Trooper charged with DUI resigns
Community Calendar