Skip to content
WKRN News 2
Nashville
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime Tracker
Nashville 2020
Tennessee News
Recalls
Kentucky
News 2 Poll Question
COVID-19 Pandemic
Washington D.C. Bureau
Politics
National
Special Reports
Schools Moving Forward
Nashville Protests
Unsolved Tennessee
Top Stories
Rhode Island man says porch pirate sat down, opened packages
Video
Female pilot born without arms takes flight on 30th anniversary of Americans with Disabilities Act
Video
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at fake news that was shared on social media this week
Cape Cod COVID party leads to virus cluster at restaurants
Video
Weather & Traffic
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Team Traffic
Closings & Delays
Allergy Report
Fisherman’s Forecast
Stormtracker Visits
Live Cameras
First Tee Forecast
COVID-19 Pandemic
Watch
Live Newscasts
Watch Live Event Coverage
Latest Video
BMI Jam Sessions
Summer Suntacular
Newsmaker
This Week with Bob Mueller
Anne Holt’s Tennessee
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
News 2 Plus
Tennessee Strong
Sports
Tennessee Titans
Nashville Predators
College
Sports Digital Extra
Making Us Proud
Top Stories
NFL and NFLPA approves agreement to move forward with 2020 season
Top Stories
WATCH: Predators prepare for no fans in playoff bubble
Video
Top Stories
Sports Extra Daily with Cory Curtis and Kayla Anderson: 7.23.20
Video
Washington adopts tentative name as ‘Washington Football Team’ effective immediately
Video
Mike Tyson making boxing comeback to fight Roy Jones Jr. on Sept. 12
Titans safety Byard packs and distributes learning kits for disadvantaged families
Video
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
2020 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
News 2 Take Out
News 2 Who’s Hiring?
News 2 Senior Sendoff
TN Strong
Community Calendar
Take a Titan 2 School
Pledge of Allegiance
National Anthem
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
Perfect Health/Home
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
More
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
TV Schedule
Email Alerts
Report It
Download our apps to stay alert!
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Suntacular
St. Patrick’s Irish Picnic in McEwen will look a little different this year
Video
Don't Miss
Rhode Island man says porch pirate sat down, opened packages
Video
Female pilot born without arms takes flight on 30th anniversary of Americans with Disabilities Act
Video
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at fake news that was shared on social media this week
Cape Cod COVID party leads to virus cluster at restaurants
Video
Universal Orlando cancels ‘Halloween Horror Nights’ amid coronavirus pandemic
UN: US protesters, journalists need their rights protected
Video
Lost toy dog returns home with help of Cincinnati airport
Trending Stories
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at fake news that was shared on social media this week
Amazon to create 1,000 new jobs in Mt. Juliet
Video
Nashville Fire Department captain placed on ‘paid administrative leave’ following posts on social media
Video
Independent restaurants in Nashville are reaching a breaking point, some consider drastic measures
Video
Mayor Cooper expands transpotainment order, closes party barges and buses