Summer Suntacular: Mammoth Cave National Park re-opens

MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky (WKRN) — With many families not wanting to take a long-distance vacation this year due to either lack of funds or fear of COVID-19, the “Summer Suntacular” series continues with local places to go visit and things to do that are safe.

Mammoth Cave in Kentucky is only about an hour and twenty minutes drive from Nashville.

They have re-opened tours of the cave with a few restrictions.

Molly Schroer, Mammoth Cave National Park Public Information Officer explains:

“So the tour that we’re offering is a single tour,” said Schroer. It’s self-guided through our historic section of the cave. It’s big open passages and allows for the most social distancing down there. Now I encourage, please go online and make your reservation before you get here. We’ve been very busy. It’s been very popular. So if you go to recreation.gov you can find where you can get your cave tour.”



“We ask people to follow social distancing guidelines, respect our employees, and wear their facemasks whenever they’re in our facilities or inside the cave. It’s very important that they do that for everybody’s health and safety”.

But touring the cave is only part of what Mammoth Cave National Park is all about. It has numerous outdoor activities to offer that are most popular during the summer.

“We have over 85 miles of trails that are perfect for hiking, biking, and even horseback riding.”

“If you don’t have your horse, there’s a place on our northern side where you can rent one and go for a ride through the park. So that’s a great way to get out and visit us.”

“If you like the water, we’ve got the Green River and the Nolin River. And those are places for canoeing and kayaking and a good place to get out and get into nature”.

And whether you are canoeing or hiking, there are plenty of great sites to set up camp for the night.

And don’t forget the fishing!

For additional information and to make reservations, visit the Mammoth Cave National Park website.