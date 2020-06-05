Summer Suntacular: Henry Horton State Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — With many families not taking long-distance vacations this summer because of lack of funds or fear of the pandemic, we are presenting our Summer Suntacular series, where we feature local and safe get-aways.

This week we highlight Henry Horton State Park, located in Chapel Hill, about 45 minutes south of Nashville.

Henry Horton State Park is called a “hospitality park” because there is no shortage of things to do there.

Park Manager Ryan Jenkins listed the activities available to park visitors:

“Our main attraction inside of this park is the Duck River. It’s one of the most bio-diverse ecosystems in the United States,” Jenkins explained.

“It runs right through the park, and it is a huge draw for recreation, for fishing, swimming, and boating, or anything you can think of to do on a river. And because we are a hospitality park, we also have an eighteen-hole beautiful golf course. We have a hotel and a restaurant and cabins. We’ve got seventy-four campsites, and some hammock camping and backcountry camping.



We’ve got twelve miles of hiking trails that run across five different ecosystems inside the park.

We have a trap and skeet range, disc golf, a little bit of anything you can imagine,” Jenkins said.



And as a state park, they are following all of the guidelines set forth for the pandemic.



“We have enough space within the park, thirteen hundred acres or so, for everybody to spread out and make sure they are away from other folks,” Jenkins explained.



“Within the park operations, if you are visiting the restaurant or the golf course, the camp store, things like that, all the employees are wearing masks. We are promoting six feet of distance. We have plenty of hand sanitizer. We’re sanitizing surfaces as often as possible, cleaning bathrooms as often as possible”.

To learn more about Henry Horton State Park or make a reservation for one of their cabins or campsites visit their website here.