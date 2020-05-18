Summer Suntacular: Cedars of Lebanon State Park

LEBANON, Tenn (WKRN) – This summer many families may not be taking long-distance vacations due to budget reasons or COVID-19 concerns, and they may be looking for places to visit that are close by and safe.

That’s why through the month of July we will be featuring local get-aways on our Summer Suntacular every Friday on News 2 at 11 am, and here on wkrn.com.

This week we visit Cedars of Lebanon State Park.

Jeff Buchanan is the park manager. “We’ve got plenty to do here”, Buchanan exclaimed. “We’ve got hiking trails. We’ve got disc golf. People can come to look at birds. We have a lot of flowers blooming right now if folks are into wildflowers”.

Buchanan says that the Frisbee Golf (Disc Golf) is quite popular there.

“Our campgrounds and cabins are also now open,” said Buchanan.

“All of our picnic areas are open, so we can have family picnics. A lot of people ride their bicycles around out here. We have one tennis court, we have a basketball court, a nature center, and a butterfly garden to walk around and look at. So there are just all kinds of things to do here at Cedars of Lebanon”.

And all Tennessee State Parks are asking people to take precautions due to COVID-19.

“We’re asking people to stay home if they’re sick, to begin with. We’re also asking people to observe the six-foot rule to maintain that distance between each other, of course”.

If you wish to make a reservation to rent a cabin, or get more information, see the Cedars of Lebanon State Park Website.