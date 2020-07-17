Summer Suntacular: Bledsoe Creek State Park

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – With many families not wanting to take a long-distance vacation this year due to either lack of funds or fear of COVID-19, News 2’s “Summer Suntacular” series continues with local places to visit and things to do that are safe.

Bledsoe Creek State Park is only about a 45-minute drive from Nashville, located on a branch of Old Hickory Lake in Gallatin. Chris Thurman, the park manager, told News 2 what people like to do there the most, and what measures the park is taking to keep you and your family safe during this year’s pandemic.

“There are two things that we are really popular for, that is the camping aspect, as well as water recreation, explained Thurman. We have two boat ramps that are attached to and are inside the park”.

“So we have a lot of watercraft coming in and out here at the park. We also have a watercraft rental operation. It’s unmanned and it’s all done digitally. So you don’t have to worry about somebody being there to give out the gear and that kind of thing. It can all be done on your smartphone or computer.”

“As for the camping aspect, we have 57 sites, plus 19 primitives. Those 57 sites that I mentioned have water and power on them. We have two shelters that can be reserved.”



“And we have over six miles of trails for day use accommodations. If you want to just come out and not camp, you can come here and just hike through the day.”

And they are taking extra steps to keep their facilities clean and maintain social distancing.

“The bathhouses and restrooms and things like that, we’re cleaning those as often as possible, more than usual given the pandemic, said Thurman. “We’ve been getting special cleaner and all the PPE that we need to do to take care of that for our visitation. As far as social distancing, here in the office that kind of thing, we’re either wearing masks and/or doing the whole 6-foot distancing thing”.

“We’ve got our gift shop set up so that it can be seen through a window and then asked for specifically. That way there’s no cross-contamination. People don’t have to touch things any more than they have to. But we can still sell our merchandise and make those things available to our visitors.”

To learn more about Bledsoe Creek State Park or to rent a camp-site, go to their website.