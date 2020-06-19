Summer Suntacular: Biking the Natchez Trace Parkway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — If you are a biking enthusiast looking for a great get-away this summer, you might consider biking the Natchez Trace Parkway.

It even has bicycle-only campgrounds that provide primitive camping for visitors who are biking the parkway. Each parkway campground provides tent sites, picnic tables and fire grates. There is one such bike-only campsite where Highway 50 intersects the Trace west of Columbia.

Of course, you could bike and camp the whole Natchez Trace from Nashville to Natchez, Mississippi, or you could plan a shorter trip between Nashville and the Tennessee/Alabama state line. And there is plenty to see in Tennessee.

One of the more popular places to visit is Jackson Falls, about five miles south of the Highway 50 campsite west of Columbia. The short but steep trail takes visitors to views of Jackson Falls, making it one of the most popular spots along the parkway. The bike ride back up will be a bit more strenuous, but well worth the effort. There are picnic tables at the trailhead, as well as a short trail to Baker Bluff Overlook.

Farther south is the Meriwether Lewis Monument and a cabin built to honor the famous explorer. The monument is a broken column, indicating a life cut short as Meriwether Lewis died on the Natchez Trace at the age of 35.

And being a national park, Natchez Trace Parkway is following all COVID-19 guidelines. As a result, there are some facilities that remain closed as they perform a phased re-opening. In addition, they ask all visitors to follow social distancing guidelines laid out by local, state and federal officials.

Park Rangers will monitor all park functions to ensure that visitors adhere to CDC guidance for mitigating risks associated with the transmission of COVID-19 and take any additional steps necessary to protect public health.

For more information on visiting and biking the Natchez Trace Parkway, see their website.