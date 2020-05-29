Summer Suntacular: Adventure Park in Nashville making it safe for everyone

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Adventure Park in Nashville is an “aerial adventure” for kids and adults alike!

This self-guided tree-to-tree climbing adventure is a way to ditch the usual weekend plans and experience something new, from low-rope courses and high-rope courses to ziplines.

There is a lot of safety instruction involved in these activities, but due to this year’s pandemic, the park is taking extra measures to make this a safe family experience.

Candie Fisher, V. P. Sales & Marketing Adventure Parks explained:



“People will notice a difference when they are at the park”, said Fisher. “A couple of things that we have implemented is the use of face coverings, per CDC guidelines, and those are required when you are on the ground when you are in situations where you can’t socially distance”.

“So, as long as you can maintain six feet of social distance in the trees, the masks aren’t required while climbing. But they are required as you go through the process of check-in, harnessing, and safety briefings, etc.”.



Lynda Kelly, Adventure Park Manager pointed out some of the other changes they have made:



“The way we move and operate people through the park is different in that we have a very specific

waiting area”, Kelly explained. “We have one-way in and out of our check-in area”.

“And one thing we also do other than masks is our staff wear shields. So if you have to adjust a harness or get close to someone, that shield is another layer of protection, and people really like that”.

Waiting and training areas are all marked to keep people 6 feet apart or more, and all touched areas are disinfected regularly. Zipline harnesses are even steam cleaned.

They are encouraging reservations which you can make from their website.

