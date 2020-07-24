St. Patrick’s Irish Picnic in McEwen will look a little different this year

MCEWEN, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s been going on in Humphreys County since before the Civil War… but this year’s Irish Picnic will look a little different.

The event raises money for St. Patrick’s School and this is the 166th year in a row it’s been held.

But this year, most of the in-person festivities are being cancelled due to COVID-19. Thankfully, they’ll still be selling their famous barbecue pork shoulders and sauce.

“They are looking at the barbecue sales and that’s gonna be their main support for their school,” explained Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis. “Normally, you have all these events and these different booths, the ice cream, the dancing, but this year they’re having to depend really on the meat sales to keep that school afloat.”

There will have a limited supply of pork shoulders available at the picnic grounds on Saturday, July 25 beginning at 6:30 a.m. for sale. These will be available first-come/first-serve only. Organizers recommend to place an order in advance.

There was an online auction, and folks can pick up their items at the picnic grounds on Saturday, as well.

“It’s just tons of tradition and we really want to ask the community to let’s support it and get out there and take care and help buy this barbecue and stuff and keep that tradition and that wholesome education going that they have here at St. Patrick’s,” said Sheriff Davis.

To learn more about the Irish Picnic and get info on placing orders visit the 166th St. Patrick’s Irish Picnic website.