2021 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is a community service project to benefit St. Jude Children’s

Research Hospital. It is one that everyone can get behind and support.

Tickets will go on sale in Spring 2021! The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house, and other prizes, will be given away live on News 2 in Summer 2021!

The home

The Grand Prize of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is a beautiful house built by Signature

Homes and located in the Jackson Hills neighborhood in Mt. Juliet, TN. This is the 17th St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Nashville.

The home, with an estimated value of $525,000 features:

3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, estimated 2,600 sq. ft.

Flex Space

Vaulted ceilings throughout

Neighborhood amenities include an outdoor pool, workout facility, whiffle ball field, dog park, and more!

Local Sponsors:

National Sponsors: