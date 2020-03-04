Tickets for the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway will be available Spring 2020!

The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is a community service project to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. It is one that everyone can get behind and support.

Giveaway Date: June 28, 2020

The home

The Grand Prize of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is a beautiful house built by Signature Homes and located in the McDaniel Estates in College Grove, TN. This is the 16th Annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Nashville.

The home, with an estimated value of $600,000 features:

Five bedrooms, three baths, and an estimated 3,000 square feet

Porte-cochere driveway

Three car garage

Vaulted ceiling in kitchen and living room

Located across the street from the brand new community amenity center

Click here to view more photos of the St. Jude Dream Home’s progress!

Prizes

Every $100 ticket purchase provides the opportunity to win the house and/or a secondary prize. The earlier you act, the more prizes you could win! These prizes include:

2020 CMA Awards Package, including two lower-level tickets to the 54th Annual CMA Awards, courtesy of the Country Music Association, and a luxurious night one-night stay, courtesy of Kimpton Aertson Hotel. Reserve tickets by March 29.

Early Bird Prize: Trip for two to see Luke Combs, including concert tickets, hotel, and airfare, courtesy of The BIG 98 and Columbia Nashville. Reserve tickets by May 1.

and Columbia Nashville. Reserve tickets by May 1. Bonus prize: 2020 Toyota Corolla courtesy of Beaman Toyota. Reserve tickets by June 14.

Open House Prize: Visit the St. Jude Dream House for a tour and you can register for FREE for a chance to win a $10,000 shopping spree at Ashley HomeStore!

Open House: May 14 – June 27

Saturdays: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sundays: Noon – 5 p.m.

Local Sponsors:

National Sponsors: