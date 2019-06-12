THANK YOU, Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky!! Tickets are now SOLD OUT!!

The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is a community service project to support the St. Jude mission of finding cures and saving children. Local builder Signature Homes, its subcontractors, vendors, and other campaign sponsors have donated their labor, material, and services to this campaign.

Giveaway Date: June 23, 2019

All winners will be announced on News 2 starting at 4 p.m.! 13,000 tickets were sold this year!

THE HOME

Signature Homes built the home in the gorgeous Jackson Hills community in Mt. Juliet.

The home, valued at $500,000, features:



• Approximately 3,000 sq. ft.

• 4 bedrooms, 3 baths

• Open first floor featuring a centralized living and dining room with vaulted ceiling and sophisticated chef kitchen

• Covered porch front entry complimented by a rear covered patio overlooking the new community sports field

• Design Ambassador Michael Moloney’s suite of all-encompassing colors, textures and the unexpected



Those who reserve tickets will not only be entered to win the home, but also many other prizes! The best prize is knowing that the money from those tickets helps St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital further their mission of helping save the lives of children with cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

THE PRIZES

Every $100 ticket purchase provides the opportunity to win the house and/or a secondary prize valued at $1,000 or more. The earlier you act, the more prizes you could win! These prizes include:

• 2019 CMA Awards® Package, including two lower level tickets to the 53rd annual CMA Awards® courtesy of the Country Music Association®, and a luxurious one night stay, courtesy of KimptonAertson Hotel. Get tickets by March 29.

• Early Bird Prize: trip for two to see Luke Bryan, including concert tickets, hotel and airfare, courtesy of The BIG 98 and Capitol Records Nashville®. Get tickets by May 3.

• Bonus Prize: 2019 Ford Escape, courtesy of Two Rivers Ford. Get tickets by June 9.



Other Prizes include:

• Artesso® Articulating Kitchen Faucet with SmartTouch® Technology, courtesy of Brizo®

• $1,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of Jennifer Spergl, REALTOR® Benchmark Realty, LLC

• 800 Series, 24” Pocket Handle Bosch Dishwasher, SHPM98W75N, featuring the innovative MyWay™ third rack, courtesy of BSH Home Appliances Corporation

• $1,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of Windmill Title, LLC – Real Estate Closings & Title Insurance

Open House Prize: Just for visiting the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway Open House, you can register FREE to win a $10,000 shopping spree at Ashley HomeStore®.

Open House: May 18 – June 16

Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. & Sundays, Noon to 5 p.m.

The house will also be open on Friday, June 21 and Saturday, June 22 from Noon to 7 p.m.