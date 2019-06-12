Winner of St. Jude Dream Home gets 1st look inside house

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – The winner of the St. Jude Dream Home got her first look inside the custom-built home on Monday afternoon.

The 3,000 square foot home is worth an estimated $500,000 and includes four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an open floor plan and a covered patio among other stunning features.

Connie Sorrell of Estill Springs said she was watching News 2 Sunday evening when she heard her name drawn as the winner of the 2019 dream home.

Connie said she ran outside to tell her husband the news.

“I thought she had won like a dinner or some clothes, you know? That’s what I originally thought. But I had no idea it was St. Jude’s,” Gary Sorrell said.

Connie was one of the 13,000 people who purchased a $100 ticket for a chance to win the Signature Homes home.

Connie later admitted she had no doubt that it would be her name read on air.

(Photo: WKRN)

“It was about 10 minutes. It could have been longer or shorter, and the phone rung and I told them, ‘That’s them! That’s them calling,’” she said laughing.

The custom home is located in the Jackson Hills community in Mt. Juliet.

The couple said they are still just trying to take it all in.

“It’s hard to imagine that you’ve won something this nice and this big and I imagine that all the people that’s helped all these kids at St. Jude. It’s just a real good feeling,” Gary Sorrell said.

And the real reason for the drawing isn’t lost on Connie Sorrell either,

“The children need it,” she said. “They have us. If they don’t have us, who do they have? They need the people to help them.”

In addition to the house, there were several other top prizes given away, including trips, a car, kitchen appliances, Visa gift cards and a shopping spree. Click here to see a complete list of the winners.

In total, the St. Jude Dream Home giveaway helped raise $1.3 million dollars for the children’s hospital.

Click here for more information on St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.