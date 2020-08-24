Zero positive tests from NFL players over the last week

FILE – In this Jan. 29, 2019, file photo, NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills gestures while speaking during a health and safety tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game in Atlanta. Sills says the league is establishing a new two-step protocol for player and coaches who have no known history of the COVID infection and receive a positive test. He said any individual in that circumstance and who is also asymptomatic will then be given two confirmatory tests on the day following the positive test result. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After a testing snafu over the weekend, the NFL announced it saw no positive tests among players over the last week of testing.

In an official release sent out by NFL Communications, the league administered 58,397 tests to players and personnel and during the time period of August 12 – August 20, no positive tests were received.

The time frame comes before the issues over the weekend where the league saw 77 false positives from one New Jersey lab.

It wasn’t a completely clean sheet from the latest round of testing. Six new confirmed positives were among personnel.

This is the first official week of regular training camp testing. Through August 11, the league conducted 109,075 total tests including intake testing upon arrival to training camp and saw a positivity rate of 0.46 percent total. Player positivity rate was at 0.81 percent. Also, the overall positivity rate has not exceeded 1.7 percent for any club since testing began.