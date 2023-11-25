NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Bryce Young and Will Levis never faced off during college in the Southeastern Conference.

Now the rookie quarterbacks finally will meet Sunday in the NFL when Young and his Carolina Panthers (1-9) visit Levis and the Titans (3-7) in Music City.

“I’ve definitely watched him from afar and been really impressed with his whole process, and he’s a heck of a quarterback,” Levis said of Young. “Was really fun watching him, comparing myself to the other quarterbacks in the draft class. (He) did some great things on Saturdays. He’s been doing some great things on Sundays.”

The No. 1 overall pick in April has taken a beating that cost him one start, and he has nearly as many interceptions (eight) as touchdown passes (nine).

First-year coach Frank Reich knows whether the 5-foot-10 Young could handle a pounding at this level was a big question coming into the draft.

“He physically is one tough dude,” Reich said. “Never wants to come out, can take hits. I think that’s a credit to his physical toughness and his tenacity. Yeah, that’s been week in and week out. He doesn’t flinch.”

The Titans traded up to No. 33 to select Levis out of Kentucky, and this will be the fifth start for the fourth quarterback drafted overall after a sprained ankle sidelined veteran Ryan Tannehill.

Three of Levis’ first four starts came on the road. He is 73 of 124 for 857 yards passing with six touchdowns and only two interceptions despite being sacked 12 times. Levis doubled the number of TD passes Tannehill managed in his first six starts in his NFL debut.

In that span, the 6-foot-4 Levis has shown off his strong arm with four TD passes of 30 yards or more matching Tua Tagovailoa for Miami for most in the NFL since Week 8. That includes a 43-yarder to DeAndre Hopkins in the 34-14 loss in Jacksonville last week.

Both rookie quarterbacks are 1-3 over the past four games, down to the same three-game skid coming into Sunday.

The Carolina rookie is 83 of 137 for 716 yards with three TD passes and four interceptions while being sacked 20 times. Young has been sacked 36 times already, including seven alone in last week’s 33-10 loss to Dallas.

“I have to be better, regardless of what’s going on or I have to be able to control and manage stuff, still try to find positives,” Young said. “We all take that mindset as a unit. Obviously, we want to make sure that there’s going to be great units. There’s going to be great players in the NFL.”

HOME AT LAST

The NFL did the Titans no favor with an early road-heavy schedule. They have played once at home over the past seven weeks, not counting the “home” loss to Baltimore in London on Oct. 15. They couldn’t be happier at starting a two-game homestand where they’re 3-0.

“Hopefully coming back home this weekend we could get back on the right track and keep building off that,” said Jeffery Simmons, who became the first NFL defensive lineman with a TD catch last week since Christian Wilkins for Miami against the Jets on Dec. 19, 2021.

SANDERS WORKLOAD

Miles Sanders had 11 carries to Chuba Hubbard’s 10 last week against Dallas. It’s the first time Sanders has had more work than Hubbard in the run game since a Week 3 loss to Seattle, a big disappointment for someone who signed a four-year, $25 million contract last offseason.

Sanders had 54 carries in his first four games, yet only 28 since then. He lost two fumbles early and found himself on the bench despite being Reich calling him Carolina’s “every down back” before the season.

FEED HENRY

The Titans don’t get the ball to two-time NFL rushing champ Derrick Henry enough in their losses. When he’s had at least 22 carries, they’ve won. When they had just 38 offensive plays last week, Henry had a season-low 10 rushes.

Staying on the field would help, though the Titans keep hurting themselves with too many penalties, dropped passes and sacks allowed. Henry’s only two 100-yard rushing games have come at home.

🏈 TITAN UP all season long with the latest news and notes on the Tennessee Titans

“My main focus is on doing my job effectively enough to help us win in any way possible, whether that’s me taking over or being effective in other ways,” Henry said.

REICH ON THE HOT SEAT

With the Panthers guaranteed a sixth straight losing season, Reich could be on the hot seat even in his first season. Owner David Tepper has been quick to fire coaches in the past, including letting go of Matt Rhule after 2½ seasons.

“We all know what we signed up for when we get into this business,” Reich said. “So I’m comfortable with that. Just keep working, put your head down, and focus on your work. I don’t think that’s a distraction during the week.”

AP Sports Writer Steve Reed contributed to this report.

