XFL cancels remainder of 2020 season

It’s been an exciting first season for the rebirth of the XFL, but the inaugural season ends here.
Friday, the league sent out a statement announcing the rest of the 2020 season is official canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The XFL hopes to be a successful league on it’s own, but for players, it’s another chance to make waves and land on an NFL roster. Due to this recent news, players will be eligible to sign with NFL teams starting March 23rd.
Some notable players to keep an eye out for include Houston Roughnecks’ quarterback P.J. Walker and wide receiver Cam Phillips who had 445 yards receiving and nine touchdowns in just five games.
Full official statement:
The COVID-19 pandemic, and the most recent local and state regulations, have left the XFL no choice but to officially cancel the remainder of the 2020 season. This decision has been made with the health and safety of the entire XFL family as our top priority.
While we are disappointed to not complete the 2020 season, our hearts are full of appreciation for your overwhelming support.
Your passion, your commitment to your favorite XFL team and your love of football made our season a success beyond our wildest dreams. We’re grateful for the incredible response and look forward to playing full seasons for you — and with you — in 2021 and beyond.
When our teams return to the field, we’ll make every effort to ensure your faith in us is rewarded with even more fun and excitement. Your passion is our purpose, and everything we do, every day and for every season to come, is For the Love of Football.
We hope you will stay connected to our league and team social and digital channels for news, features, and updates along the way.
From all of us at the XFL, be safe, stay healthy, and, again, thank you. Here’s to 2021!