XFL cancels remainder of 2020 season

It’s been an exciting first season for the rebirth of the XFL, but the inaugural season ends here.

Friday, the league sent out a statement announcing the rest of the 2020 season is official canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While we are disappointed to not complete the 2020 season, our hearts are full of appreciation for your overwhelming support.”

The XFL hopes to be a successful league on it’s own, but for players, it’s another chance to make waves and land on an NFL roster. Due to this recent news, players will be eligible to sign with NFL teams starting March 23rd.

Some notable players to keep an eye out for include Houston Roughnecks’ quarterback P.J. Walker and wide receiver Cam Phillips who had 445 yards receiving and nine touchdowns in just five games.

