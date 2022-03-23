Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Not every player fits the Tennessee Titans mold- but new wide receiver Robert Woods, fits it exactly.

The 29-year-old was traded by the Los Angeles Rams to Tennessee in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round pick, and he saw the writing on the wall when the Rams signed free-agent wide receiver Allen Robinson. Woods, who was able to choose a new landing spot, did plenty of research, but ultimately he felt the Titans made the most sense.

#Titans Robert Woods on why he chose this team: pic.twitter.com/8N3TuLMh9U — Kayla Anderson (@KaylaAndersonTV) March 23, 2022

“They told me I’d have a say in where I’d be traded,” said Woods. “I did my research and spoke with past players that were here. And just having a relationship with Todd Downing and Rob Moore already from being in Buffalo. Then Derrick Henry, Ryan Tannehill, A.J. Brown. They’re a top-performing team and the Coach of the Year, so joining this team is beneficial for my career.”

Woods, who is known for doing everything well at his position, is also known for his run blocking ability.

“We talk about playing without the ball. Being involved in the game, staying in-tune, being able to get your running back free on the big runs. It’s really about just setting a tone… when you set the tone, you’re in control of the game,” said Woods.

Ultimately, Woods feels this is a good fit all around, but having a physical approach to the game is what likely made Mike Vrabel even more impressed with this addition.

“You want to be a physical team, they [Titans] are that,” said Woods. “You have a physical running back, a physical receiver, well two of them now. Being able to just set the tone throughout the game, being in many seasons, I know you have to be physical and durable. With coach Vrabel and how they play, that is the mindset I have.”

The only downside to bringing Woods aboard, is the recent ACL tear he suffered last November. There is no timetable for his return, but he feels like everything is going according to plan.

Building chemistry with quarterback Ryan Tannehill is first priority for Woods, and even though he’s not able to physically participate in workouts yet, he is ready to start building that bond with quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

#Titans WR Robert Woods on contributing to the offense: pic.twitter.com/ysvJ5wtvpP — Kayla Anderson (@KaylaAndersonTV) March 23, 2022

“It’s one of those things, building relationships mentally,” Woods said. “I’m going to be picking his brain in meetings, asking him about concepts — what he wants from a quarterback perspective and how I see things from a receiver’s perspective — so we can get on the same page. I’ll be standing next to him with the script knowing how he thinks, so when I’m out there physically, I can just get open and catch the ball.”

Woods, who will wear the No. 2 in Tennessee, also shared his excitement for working opposite A.J. Brown.

“I think my game with his, being able to hit on both sides will be really dynamic,” Woods said. “His game complements mine. I think once we get the ball in our hands, I think we’re really going to be dangerous just because of how we run and attack defenders, eat up the ground. I think we’re going to be really, really good together.”