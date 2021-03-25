WR Josh Reynolds is ready to make a name for himself in Tennessee

FILE – Then-Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Josh Reynolds (11) gestures during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz., in this Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, file photo. Reynolds looked at his offers and saw plenty of opportunity in Tennessee and an offense anchored by the NFL’s back-to-back rushing leader Derrick Henry. He could not pass up the chance at plenty of one-on-one pass routes. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans recently signed former Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Josh Reynolds to a one-year deal and on Thursday he spoke with the media, sharing why he chose to wear the two-tone blue.

Reynolds said, “I picked them (Titans) because it made the most sense for me and the family. I’ve reached that point of my career where I’m just trying to create a name for myself.”

And with wide out Corey Davis now playing for the New York Jets, there is an opportunity for Reynolds to win the No. 2 receiver job, behind A.J. Brown.

“I’m looking to bring the same aspects as Corey did and maybe a couple different things, but ultimately filling that spot,” he added.

Reynolds is coming off his best year as a pro after totaling career-highs in receptions and yards in 2020. He believes he can be a big target that can move the chains and be a deep threat in new offensive coordinator Todd Downing’s offense.

“You know (Ryan) Tannehill, he likes to throw them (football) deep, and that is basically what I did. I’m looking forward to those three-level throws and the strikes I was doing when I was with the Rams. I’m definitely excited to be able to bring that deep ball threat and 50-50 ball threat to the Titans,” said Reynolds.

Speaking of Ryan Tannehill, Reynolds said the quarterback was the first player to reach out after he signed, and both have something in common, playing their college ball at Texas A&M.

Reynolds said, “We’ve never been able to meet each other in person but as soon as I called Coach Mike Vrabel and let them know I was signing, Tannehill text me 20 minutes later welcoming me to the squad. That right there gets me ready to meet him, ready to compete.”

Reynolds said he’s currently in Texas, rehabbing, working out and visiting family, but he is ready for his move to Music City.

“I got a pretty good tour about two days ago from my agent (Bill Johnson), he knows all about Nashville. He is going to show all the right areas to be so I’m definitely excited,” said Reynolds.