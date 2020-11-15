Wilson, Rodriguez help Kentucky survive Vanderbilt 38-35

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson accounted for three touchdowns, Chris Rodriguez Jr. rushed for two scores including a 74-yarder before the Wildcats withstood Vanderbilt’s late rally to win 38-35 and end a two-game losing streak.
Wilson threw two TDs and rushed for a 32-yarder, while Rodriguez had a career-high 149 yards and scores of 3 and 74 yards. The Wildcats needed that cushion as the Commodores rallied twice late in the fourth quarter to get within 38-35 with 30 seconds remaining.
Kentucky recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock.
