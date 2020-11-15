Wilson, Rodriguez help Kentucky survive Vanderbilt 38-35

Kentucky tight end Keaton Upshaw (88) scores a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Vanderbilt, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson accounted for three touchdowns, Chris Rodriguez Jr. rushed for two scores including a 74-yarder before the Wildcats withstood Vanderbilt’s late rally to win 38-35 and end a two-game losing streak.

Wilson threw two TDs and rushed for a 32-yarder, while Rodriguez had a career-high 149 yards and scores of 3 and 74 yards. The Wildcats needed that cushion as the Commodores rallied twice late in the fourth quarter to get within 38-35 with 30 seconds remaining.

Kentucky recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock.

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops speaks with an official during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Kentucky wide receiver Josh Ali (6) catches the ball as he is tackled by Vanderbilt cornerback Allan George (28) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)



















