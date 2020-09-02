Will Compton thrilled to be a Titan, again

Will Compton is not just any reserve linebacker in the NFL, he is the creator of the “wolfpack”, one of the “boys” and he has become a fan favorite for Titans fans who are excited to see him back in two-ton blue.

The Titans added Compton to the roster just before the end of training camp giving him a second shot with the team. He played in Nashville in 2018 and became tight with left tackle Taylor Lewan creating their “Bussin With The Boys” podcast and his outgoing personality grew on everyone.

Compton was waying his options this summer, the decision to return to the Titans after playing 2019 was not a difficult one. He said walking into the locker room at St. Thomas Sports Park again was special, “It was awesome, I think everyone knows I’m excited getting to come back here and play with this locker room, play for this team, it was fun coming back in here for sure.”

Compton’s role with this team is to give them depth at inside linebacker and experience on special teams. He may only play a handful of snaps a game, but the fans know exactly who number 51, er, now 53 is…

“Man I only played here one year and it’s not like I was some superstar” Compton marveled, “and then when I went to Oakland it was like I was some hometown kid leaving to go somewhere so it’s definitely surprising but it definitely makes you feel loved.”

In 2019 Titans head coach Mike Vrabel appeared on Compton’s podcast and when asked about coming back he told Compton he could sit in the friends and family section. He is back on the field now and for Vrabel the reasons why are obvious, “Will (Compton)’s one of those players with experience in our system and other systems. He’s got a great personality that allows him to fit in with the locker room quickly, and the guys like him, they respect him for his professional approach, to come in and learn a new system or one that he hasn’t been in in a few years. So, working him in those spots inside and then as well as on special teams.”

There is no guarantee Compton makes this Titans roster, he is battling it out for one of the final spots. Teams cut their rosters to 53 on Saturday.