Wild drop Predators 3-1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Kevin Fiala scored for the fifth straight game for Minnesota, and the Wild beat Nashville 3-1 to pass the Predators in the Western Conference playoff race.

Luke Kunin and Zach Parise also had goals for the Wild. They’ve won four times during Fiala’s streak. Fiala also set a Wild record with his fifth consecutive multi-point game.

Minnesota is in ninth place, one point behind Winnipeg for the second wild card. Nashville and Arizona are tied for 10th.

Craig Smith scored for the Predators, who lost their third straight game. They had won seven in a row against the Wild.

