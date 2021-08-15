What fans can expect to see during the Titans upcoming practice at Nissan Stadium

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans are set to host their first open practice of year’s training camp. Fans of the two-tone blue will be invited to Nissan Stadium, to watch some of their favorite players in-person, with practice running from 5-7 p.m. on Monday.

Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan has experienced many practices with fans in attendance and said having them in the stands will feel great.

“I like that we’re getting back to normal again, I love that. I love that the fans will be there, and I know the excitement in this city around this team, so it will be cool to go out there and show them that we’ve been working hard.”

So what can fans expect to see in this 2-hour practice? Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said it won’t be much different from how they have been running things over the last couple of weeks at St. Thomas Sports Park.

“There will be some team periods. All the stuff that we do here. The efficiency and urgency in the way we run practice I think is important, that there is a good flow to practice,” said Vrabel. “I hope our players recognize that the way we practice is very similar to the games, and the situations that we cover in practice do in fact come up in the game.”

Titans Open Practice reminders:

Parking for the Titans Open Practice presented by Pinnacle will be available free to the public on a first-come, first-served basis. Parking lots open at 3 p.m.

Gates open at 4 p.m. All guests attending must claim a free ticket at www.tennesseetitans.com/openpractice. Fans must scan their ticket on their mobile device at the gates.

Select concessions will be open during the practice. All concessions are cashless.

The clear bag policy will be in effect, as will all other Nissan Stadium protocols. More information on Nissan Stadium policies can be found at www.nissanstadium.com/stadium-policies.

The Titans will use Tuesday as a travel day before competing in joint practices on Wednesday and Thursday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.