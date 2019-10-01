Week 5 NFL Power Rankings

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) fumbles the ball as he is sacked for a 7-yard loss by Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack, right, during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Chicago. The Bears recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

Tuesday is here and with it another week of NFL Power Rankings which is sure to have a major shakeup after a weekend full of shocking upsets!!!

It’s what makes the NFL great and what makes this poll so darn difficult!

34. Miami Dolphins (0-4) – The Dolphins don’t slide down to the non-existent 35 because I feel like their level of ineptitude held steady last week. 0 2nd half points in 4 games!!!! Nicely done.

31. Washington Redskins (0-4) – Welp, Dwayne Haskins got thrown to the wolves and looks like Jay Gruden was right, 3 interceptions. Gruden won’t finish the season.

30. Cincinnati Bengals (0-4) – The Bengals have Andy Dalton, Joe Mixon, John Ross, Tyler Eiffert and Tyler Boyd and still stink. There is no escaping a bad offensive line.

29. New York Jets (0-4) – When the biggest topic surrounding a team is the size of someone’s splein there are definitely problems.

28. Arizona Cardinals (0-3-1) – When your QB is barely big enough to ride the tilt-a-whirl at the state fair it’s a bad idea to expose him to 20 sacks in 4 games.

27. Denver Broncos (0-4) – The fact that they are 27 tells you just how bad those other teams are. Now no Bradley Chubb.

26. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-3) – They played with a lot of energy beating the Bungles, but at some point a competent team is going to make Mason Rudolph stand in the pocket and throw it down the field.

25. Atlanta Falcons (1-3) – What is going on with Matt Ryan? So many talented targets, yet he’s turned it over 7 times.

24. New York Giants (2-2) – It may have been against bad teams but Daniel Jones has led the G-Men to 27.5 points per game over his 2 starts. That works.

23. Oakland Raiders (2-2) – They’re being saved from their own mistakes… First AB forces his way out and now Vontez Burfict is gone for being Vontez Burfict.

22. Carolina Panthers (2-2) – Back to back wins with Kyle Allen running the show. Am I the only one who had never heard of him?

21. Tampa Bay Bucs (2-2) – Bruce Arians has that offense going. They hung 55 on the Rams. On defense though they’ve given up 31 or more in 3 of 4 games.

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2) – Uncle Rico has led the Jags to back to back wins, but I still feel like this thing is being held together by a thread and Jalen Ramsey is like a toddler just tugging away at it.

19. Baltimore Ravens (2-2) – The national media loves Lamar Jackson and they are getting a ton of love for beating the Dolphins and Cardinals. They were down big in KC and just got run at home by a Browns team on the brink.

18. Cleveland Browns (2-2) – Impressive win at Baltimore, but I need more than one to believe in this team.

17. Indianapolis Colts (2-2) – The injuries are piling up with TY Hilton, Darius Leonard and Malik Hooker all down. That offensive line though…

16. Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) – I’ve been on the Charger bandwagon for a few years, I think I’m getting ready to step off. Something seems off and I don’t think Melvin Gordon fixes it.

15. Tennessee Titans (2-2) – All 4 AFC South teams are 2-2, the Titans are the only one with a positive (+29) point differential. If they get a lead they’re very tough to beat.

14. Houston Texans (2-2) – Everyone loves Deshaun Watson, heck, I do! Thru 4 games he has 5 more yards, 1 more TD and 1 more INT than Marcus Mariota.

13. Detroilt Lions (2-1-1) – It pains me to put the Lions this high because I know in the end they will not finish here. The 20’s beckon them!!!

12. Minnesota Vikings (2-2) – The NFC North is an absolute beast and the Vikes have done what a lot of teams will, lost to the Bears and Packers. Kirk Cousins has to elevate his game against top competition.

11. Philadelphia Eagles (2-2) – They were really impressive at Lambeau Field and are averaging 27.5 points per game despite battling injuries.

10. Buffalo Bills (3-1) – How good are they? Well good enough to keep the Patriots busy. I think Frank Gore is Benjamin Button. He’s aging in reverse, but Brad Pitt won’t play him in the Frank Gore movie, that goes to Chad Coleman (Tyreese) from the Walking Dead.

9. San Francisco 49ers (3-0) – Does anyone feel good about them being the top 10? Even now I want to change it.

8. Seattle Seahawks (3-1) – Am I the only one who just thinks Russell Wilson is really, really good? Completing 73% for 207 yards per game, 8 TD’s and 0 INT’s. Am I missing something?

7. Green Bay Packers (3-1) – That’s right, you lose at home, you drop to 7. Deal with it.

6. Dallas Cowboys (3-1) – That soft schedule question may have given us the answer we were looking for with that loss to the Saints. Shut Zeke down, 18 carries, 35 yards and shut down the Cowboys.

5. Chicago Bears (3-1) – That’s what a dominant defense looks like. If Chase Daniels doesn’t turn it over they’ll be fine.

4. Los Angeles Rams (3-1) – Without full Todd Gurley they just don’t look like the OMG Sean McVay is a freakin’ genius LA Rams!!!! Do they?

3. New Orleans Saints (3-1) – They’ve faced a brutal schedule to start the season and are winning with Teddy Bridgewater. Early votes for Sean Payton as NFL Coach of the Year.

2. New England Patriots (4-0) – Redskins, Giants and Jets… Yes the cream puffs keep coming for the Pats who could oversleep their next 3 games and get to 7-0.

1. Kansas City Chiefs (4-0) – The Chiefs still put up 34 points and still won the game despite not getting a single TD pass from Pat Mahomes. That’s only the 2nd time 20 regular season games that’s happened to Mahomes.