Week 4 NFL Power Rankings

Happy Tuesday everyone! It’s time for your favorite post of the week…

NFL Power Rankings!!!

34. Miami Dolphins (0-3) – With each completely inept performance they keep sliding down further than is actually possible. Their point differential is (-117), last year only the Raiders had a worse number for the entire season (-177). Miami will crush that number.

31. New York Jets (0-3) – If you’re a Titans fan upset with the passing attack consider this, the Jets are averaging 131 yards passing a game.

30. Washington Redskins (0-3) – They look like a team that knows it will have a new head coach next season.

29. Cincinnati Bengals (0-3) – Joe Mixon has 88 yards… Not last game, not the last two, he has 88 yards this season and fantasy football owners everywhere are cursing his name.

28. Arizona Cardinals (0-2-1) – As I watched the stat line Kyler Murray I wondered when will he actually throw the ball downfield. He completed his first 16 passes for less than 100 yards.

27. Pittsburgh Steelers (0-3) – I can not even believe how bad this team is right now. They led 6-3 at the half despite 4 San Fran turnovers, I knew they were in big trouble.

26. New York Giants (1-2) – Congrats to Daniel Jones on a great debut, having said that, they should have lost.

25. Denver Broncos (0-3) – Joe Flacco is still not good and neither is this team right now, but I feel like they’ve got enough pieces (and Mike Munchak) to win some games.

24. Oakland Raiders (2-1) – The biggest positive for this Raiders team has to be the emergence of tight end Darren Waller who looks like a rising star in the NFL with 26 receptions for 267 yards.

23. Carolina Panthers (1-2) – A victory over the Cardinals doesn’t mean they’re fixed, but it could mean the beginning of the Kyle Allen era. If he’s legit they could make the move with Cam Newton hurting again.

22. Tampa Bay Bucs (1-2) – This team should be 2-1, but they’re the Bucs so they’re not. Odd stat, Jameis Winston has thrown for over 350 yards 3 times and the Bucs have lost all 3 games, but they should have won the last one…

21. Cleveland Browns (1-2) – The Browns look a lot like the Titans, they’ve got a quarterback who doesn’t and shouldn’t trust his offensive line.

20. Tennessee Titans (1-2) – 17 sacks in 3 games. 17!!!! This shouldn’t surprise anyone either, protection was a problem last year and it was so bad in the preseason they wouldn’t let Marcus Mariota play against the Steelers. The question is, who’s fault is it?

19. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-2) – I like Gardner Minshew. He’s fun, he’s athletic and he’s a great story, but I’ll be surprised if he’s the long term solution at QB for the Jags.

18. Atlanta Falcons (1-2) – Matt Ryan has 928 yards and 8 touchdowns. Those are big numbers… So is 6 interceptions!!! 6!!! For context, Mariota has 0. Yep, I just jinxed him.

17. Philadelphia Eagles (1-2) – While everyone else fixates on Carson Wentz and his WR’s I’m looking at a defense giving up 26 points a game!!!

16. Los Angeles Chargers (1-2) – They had no business losing that game to the Texans. A penalty took a touchdown off the board and another penalty took away a big interception. They can’t be loving the zebras in LA.

15. Detroit Lions (2-0-1) – Should they be ranked higher? Heck yeah, but they’re the Lions so I can’t do it and I have faith they will revert to form.

14. Buffalo Bills (3-0) – Congrats on your 3-0 start over the Giants, Jets and Bengals. They’re a bunch of bad teams in the NFL and it looks like the Bills get to see them all!

13. San Francisco 49ers (3-0) – Congrats on your 3-0 start over the Steelers, Bengals and Bucs. Some teams are feasting on the weakest members of the herd.

12. Indianapolis Colts (2-1) – That o-line. Is it possible for a guard to be my favorite player in the AFC South? Have you seen Quenton Nelson?

11. Chicago Bears (2-1) – Mitchell Trubisky threw 3 TD’s against the Redskins, but I won’t say he looked electric out there. A ton of balls still within 5 yards of the line of scrimmage. Still can’t believe the Raiders traded Khalil Mack though. BEAST!

10. Houston Texans (2-1) – Deshaun Watson made mistakes in LA, but he also made plays and pulled out a victory. He’s an exciting young ballplayer.

9. Seattle Seahawks (2-1) – When you give up TD’s on offense and on special teams in the same game it rarely leads to a victory, unless you’re talking about for the other team.

8. Baltimore Ravens (2-1) – I like the Ravens, I like Lamar Jackson… I don’t love them. They beat the Cards and Phins, time to beat someone else.

7. New Orleans Saints (2-1) – Impressive win in Seattle and even without Drew Brees Alvin Kamara was still a difference maker with 161 total yards and 2 TD’s.

6. Minnesota Vikings (2-1) – I really like this squad. Great coach, strong on both sides and Dalvin Cook on pace for 2000 yards. Wouldn’t surprise me if they play in the big one.

5. Green Bay Packers (3-0) – Who would have thought that investing over $20-million a year in a pair of pass rushers on the edges would make such a big difference? Oh yeah, I would have, which is why I can’t believe the Titans didn’t sign either one of them!

4. Dallas Cowboys (3-0) – The Cowboys have looked really, really good… Against really, really bad teams… Miami, the Giants and the Redskins. They’re a different level than Buffalo and San Fran though.

3. Los Angeles Rams (3-0) – Jared Goff and Todd Gurley don’t look like the same players, but Aaron Donald does. Just unblockable! Clay Matthews is also reborn with 4 sacks.

2. New England Patriots (3-0) – Winning by an average score of 35-6 against

3 teams a combined 0-9. They’re good and will likely be 8-0 before they face a legitimate challenge.

1. Kansas City Chiefs (3-0) – Patrick Mahomes is on pace to throw for over 6,000 yards… OVER 6,000 YARDS!!!!