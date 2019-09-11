Week 2 NFL Power Rankings

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) celebrates after a 19-yard touchdown run during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Week 1 of the NFL is history and we saw some shocking results with the Titans routing the Browns and the Patriots embarrassing the Steelers.

We also saw a finish for the ages with the Saints outlasting the Texans.

It’s week 1 though so we all must resist the temptation to overreact!!! I will attempt to do so in this weeks NFL Power Rankings…

32. Miami Dolphins (0-1) – Some were shocked with just how bad they Dolphins were. I was not. As Delanie Walker said “they were who we thought they were!” This team is built to lose and I’ll be shocked if they win more than 1 game, in fact I would bet on 0-16.

31. New York Giants (0-1) – Eli Manning wasn’t terrible, but his team was. Saquan Barkley and Evan Engram are still fun to watch, but unless you’ve got the Giants for some fantasy players they will not be a factor at all this season.

30. Tampa Bay Bucs (0-1) – I had high hopes for Jameis Winston under Bruce Arians, those hopes were not realized in any way week 1. They were awful. Let’s give it 3 more weeks.

29. New York Jets (0-1) – Really Jets? Really? C’mon man.

28. Denver Broncos (0-1) – A completely uninspired effort to start the year on Monday Night Football against the Oakland Raiders. Unless Mike Munchak turns that offensive line into a juggernaut it’s going to be an epic struggle on offense.

27. Arizona Cardinals (0-0-1) – Yep, Kyler Murray looked like a rookie and then rallied against a bad team. A lot of growing pains ahead for Murray and the Cards.

26. Detroit Lions (0-0-1) – That’s called stealing a tie from the jaws of victory. That was pathetic. I expect nothing from this carcarss this year. If they actually win a couple, don’t be fooled. Oh, I do like TJ Hockenson though.

25. Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1) – I’m not a huge fan of this organization, so I don’t feel bad for them losing Nick Foles. I feel bad for Foles. I am excited to see Gardner Minshew though, his story is amazing. He isn’t even suppose to be playing.

24. Washington Redskins (0-1) – If the Redskins didn’t have injuries they wouldn’t have anything. Jared Allen and Derrius Guice right out of the shoot, holy moly.

23. Cincinnati Bengals (0-1) – My most surprising effort in a loss. Got a lot more from them than expected and what a day from John Ross 7 Rec. 158 yards, 2 TD’s!

22. Cleveland Browns (0-1) – Remember the movie Balboa when Mason Dixon had to learn about guts from Rocky? This team needs a lesson in guts and composure. Oh and this is on the head coach, it’s his team, his culture.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers (0-1) – What the hell was that?

20. Oakland Raiders (1-0) – They were on tilt after all of the shenanigans the last few weeks and played with greater speed and effort than Denver. Jon Gruden may not like Derek Carr, but he looks like he can play to me. He’s no Nathan Peterman though. 😉

19. Buffalo Bills (1-0) – Am I only ranking them this high because they won? Yep, yes I am.

18. San Francisco 49ers (1-0) – Somebody had to win Sunday in Tampa and it was the Niners by default. Blue Raider Richie James with a 39 yard TD!

17. Atlanta Falcons (0-1) – When the opposing QB only throws 10 passes and you lost by 16 points it was a realllllly long day. I really liked the Vikes, saw a lot of hype around the Falcons, they’ve got work to do.

16. Carolina Panthers (0-1) – No shame in losing to the Rams. Christian McCaffrey has to be in the MVP hunt.

15. Indianapolis Colts (0-1) – If any team earned respect in a loss it was the Colts who went OT with the Chargers. That offensive line is brutal (in a good way) and Marlon Mack feasted behind it. Bring the boy pants against that squad.

14. Houston Texans (0-1) – OK, so the offensive line is terrible but my goodness Deshaun Watson was spectacular Monday night. Defense made some plays, but they’re going to take a step back.

13. Seattle Seahawks (1-0) – I thought they would roll the Bengals, instead they hung on. We should learn more this week against Pittsburgh.

12. Chicago Bears (0-1) – I’m not going to overreact to their opening loss, but Mitch Trubisky has to be better and maybe they should take another look at preseason snaps. Defense was more than ready though.

11. Tennessee Titans (1-0) – There was a lot of talk about their defense this summer and they more than lived up to it with 5 sacks and 3 interceptions of Baker Mayfield. Whatever Cameron Wake is eating, we all need some of it!

10. Baltimore Ravens (1-0) – OK, it was a great win, against a minor league football team. I’m not jumping on the hype train until they beat some actual NFL teams.

9. Green Bay Packers (1-0) – The defense was impressive with the addition of those two defensive ends. Davante Adams killed my fantasy team, this is why I vow to not draft Packers.

8. Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) – Add Desean Jackson to the list of agelless NFL players. He can fly and Carson Wentz can deliver.

7. Los Angeles Chargers (1-0) – They won and Melvin Gordon looks more and more irrelevant. One of the great miscalculations in NFL contract history.

6. Dallas Cowboys (1-0) – Watching Dak Prescott gave me flashbacks to the red hot Joe Flacco run to the Super Bowl. If he can play that well all year they could play in the big one and he will make a ton of money.

5. New Orleans Saints (1-0) – Thrilling finish. Brees looked like Brees, Thomas like Thomas and Kamara like Kamara.

4. Minnesota Vikings (1-0) – I picked Minnesota for the Super Bowl last year, they burned me, but I should have stuck with that pick again.

3. Los Angeles Rams (1-0) – Jared Goff started Todd Gurley on his fantasy team. Does he release his sits and starts each week? I could use the help!

2. New England Patriots (1-0) – As impressive as they could possibly be destroying the Steelers on both sides of the ball. Oh and now they get Antonio Brown. Good luck with that.

1. Kansas City Chiefs (1-0) – So they stroll into Jacksonville and hang 40 on the Jags and feel like they left points on the field. Yikes. Tyreek Hill injury could matter though.