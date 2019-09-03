Week 1 NFL Power Rankings

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 20: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime during the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 20, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Patriots defeated the Chiefs 37-31. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Week 1 is finally here in the NFL and that means week 1 Power Rankings!!!!

I love them, you love them, but yeah they’ll probably be wrong 🤷🏻‍♂️

32. Miami Dolphins – If ever a team looked like it truly wanted this raining it’s Miami. Congrats! 👍

31. Cincinnati Bengals – AJ Green is hurt, their first round pick is hurt and their head coach is 12 years old, but did hold a clip board for Sean McVay.

30. New York Giants – They’ve tuned the page to the future, but that future isn’t here yet.

29. Arizona Cardinals – I like Kyler Murray, but I have to see him do it before I proclaim him the second coming.

28. Buffalo Bills – So much hype for Cole Beasley I can’t believe it. He’s Cole Beasley not Julien Edelman.

27. Oakland Raiders – When the head coach doesn’t like his quarterback it’s a problem. Derek Carr is not long for the Silver ajd Black.

26. Detroit Lions – Meh.. I do like the pick of TJ Hockensin though.

25. San Francisco 49ers – I don’t care what the circumstances were, 5 straight interceptions in practice is a problem. Jimmy G has serious rust to shake off and can he stay healthy?

24. Denver Broncos – Love the addition of Mike Munchak, hate the addition of Joe Flacco.

23. New York Jets – Will Leveon Bell be Leveon Bell or an aging back who didn’t play for a year?

22. Washington Redskins – I like this team more than most. Good young defensive players when healthy and I’m excited to see what Derrius Guice can do, especially since I drafted him!😉

21. Tampa Bay Bucs – I’m a big believer in Brice Arians. Could be the best thing to ever happen to Jameis Winston.

20. Baltimore Ravens – I have serious doubts about Lamar Jackson as an NFL passer and his ability to survive the season.

19. Indianapolis Colts – Still live that offensive line, but even though the national media is in love with him, Jacoby Brissett is not Andrew Luck.

18. Green Bay Packers – I feel a meltdown coming here and a possible one and done for the head coach.

17. Jacksonville Jaguars – Dede Westbrook could have a big year. Do they have another receiver? When will Leonard Fournette disappoint this year?

16. Tennessee Titans – Can they survive those first four weeks without Taylor Lewan? I love the addition of Adam Humphries and what he can do for Marcus Mariota.

15. Carolina Panthers – Cam Newton has a better collection of weapons including MVP candidate Christian McCaffrey.

14. Atlanta Falcons – Mike Mularkey is in town so look out for Austin Hooper and those tight ends!

13. Cleveland Browns – Can they survive the hype train and can two egos the size of Baker Mayfields and OBJ’s actually co-exist? I doubt it.

12. Seattle Seahawks – With the addition of Jadeveon Clowney could they challenge the Rams? I think so.

11. Houston Texans – Laremy Tunsil helps the o-line considerably, but still a brutal trade.

10. Minnesota Vikings – I picked them for the Super Bowl last year and got burned, I kind of want to pick them again though 🤦🏻‍♂️

9. Pittsburgh Steelers – Yes, I believe in addition by subtraction. I think the loss of Munchak though could be bigger than Brown or Bell though.

8. Dallas Cowboys – Without a big year I think it’s the last for Jason Garrett. They’ve got talent.

7. Los Angeles Chargers – Still a major threat in the AFC. They’ve got the Wiz though so I can’t pick them again.

6. Philadelphia Eagles – Carson Wentz can be an MVP candidate if he can last all 16.

5. Chicago Bears – I feel like their entire seasons rests on the right foot of Eddie Piniero. Defense is sensational.

4. New Orleans Saints – Jared Cook is an athletic, aging tight end. He is not what he is being hyped up to be. Still it’s the Saints, so they’ll get the most out of him.

3. New England Patriots – No Gronk, Nkeal Harry is on IR and Demayius Thomas is not what he was. Sony Michel and Julein Edelman better put up huge numbers.

2. Los Angeles Rams – The only question is can Todd Gurley’s knee hold up? If t can they’ll be back in the NFC title game.

1 . Kansas City Chiefs – Andy Reid is an amazing offensive coach and if this defense can even be half as good as the offense look out!