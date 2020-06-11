WATCH: Vrabel ends Titans ‘Virtual Offseason’ program, giving players & coaches some time off

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The NFL announced it was extending virtual offseason programs for teams through June 26, but Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel has made other plans for his team, telling reporters during a Zoom call on Wednesday, that the ‘virtual’ program has come to a close.

“You know our players put a lot into this, they had a lot of dedication to be on these meetings voluntarily, to be involved, and making sure they worked out. Our rookies were involved in the rookie program and were brought up to speed,” said Vrabel.

Vrabel felt like this was the right time to wrap things up. He’s been impressed with how engaging players have been during meetings, and emphasized that he didn’t want things to start dragging on.

Another reason for shutting down the virtual program at this time, Vrabel anticipates training camp starting a little earlier this year and he wants to make sure players get some extra time to rest and recover.

“I felt like in order for our players and their families to be emotionally and physically ready for the season, I wanted to try and give them some of that time so we can come back fresh and ready,” added Vrabel.

When it comes to a plan for the remainder of June, Vrabel doesn’t anticipate much going on around the facility. He wants his coaching staff to also take some time off before things start to pick up in July.