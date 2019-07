Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- If you were able to spend any time around the Tennessee Men's Basketball program, you knew right away that team was special.

The Volunteers goal was to make it to the NCAA Final Four, they fell short of that but it didn't take away from how much talent they had. The proof came just a couple months later when three Vols were selected in the NBA Draft. That would be a first for the program in the modern draft era.