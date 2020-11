Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- In this Sports Digital Extra report, News 2’s Kayla Anderson talks to publisher at Vandysports.com Chris Lee about the recent firing of Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason and what is next for the football program.

He discusses what triggered the move by the university and reveals who could be in the running for the job, which does include former Tennessee Titans head coach Jeff Fisher.

Click on the video above to watch the full interview.