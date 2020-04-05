WATCH: Vandy Boys’ Harrison Ray not likely to return, prepares for pros

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Mid-March is when the Southeastern Conference made the decision to cancel the remainder of the spring sports season, and it was shocking for many of the athletes in Middle Tennessee, including players on Vanderbilt’s baseball team.

It was especially tough news for the Commodores’ two seniors, Ty Duvall and Harrison Ray.

“What was I think, well it was like having a bad dream. There were a lot of emotions going on and it was just tough,” said Vanderbilt senior Harrison Ray.

Since the decision to cancel the season was made, the NCAA has come out with a statement saying that spring athletes will be granted another year of eligibility. Duvall hasn’t made a decision yet, but Ray told News 2’s Sports Reporter Kayla Anderson that he will likely not return to Vanderbilt.

“At this time I will likely not be using that extra year of eligibility. It’s always been a dream of mine to play professional baseball, and for me having an extra year wouldn’t be helping me with that dream,” said Ray.

Ray is back in his home state of Florida now finishing up classes online, he is also trying to stay in shape as he pursues professional baseball.

“Prior to all these restrictions it was easier to get out and do certain things, but now I’m going to have to get a little creative when it comes to how I’m going to prepare myself,” added Ray.

Having a sense of routine and a plan of action is what Ray is working on right now, in order to stay mentally in the game. As for reflecting back on his time at Vanderbilt, he wrote a heartfelt letter to Commodore Nation thanking all the fans for the journey and shared his best memory while on West End.

Ray said, “Last year when we won the College World Series title, it was like a dream. That whole year was so much fun and I can’t really think what I would put above that.”