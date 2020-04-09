WATCH: Vanderbilt’s Tim Corbin recognizing local heroes in a creative way

Live Now
Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Vanderbilt head baseball coach Tim Corbin is the first to admit he’s not the biggest social media guy, but he’s changing that up a bit, becoming more active on Twitter. Everyday Corbin will be tweeting out what he calls ‘The Hero Starting Lineup.’

Corbin and his wife Maggie wanted to find a way to say ‘thanks’ to Middle Tennessee’s local heroes, and figured out how to do it in a creative way, honoring them on Topps baseball cards.

“Maggie and I woke up this week and we had an idea. We’ve been trying to think of things to do to honor individuals on Twitter. When I saw the Topps Card, I thought if we could merge those two, it would be a nice way of involving them in a baseball kind of way,” said Corbin.

These cards will go out everyday on Tim Corbin’s Twitter account @Timcorbin and will feature different individuals who are on the front lines battling COVID-19 and those who are working to help the Nashville community during this difficult time.

Corbin added, “Just watching them operate and go to work, it almost looks like a serviceman going to war and I realize how difficult of a time it is for all of us, but especially them. I don’t want to leave anyone out, so that is why I’m doing it everyday.

Corbin said he ended up sending out a blanket email to a lot of people and he’s welcoming anyone, whether it is a doctor or someone who serves in a different capacity. He just wants these heroes to know they are truly appreciated in this coummunity.

