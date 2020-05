Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- In this Sports Digital Extra report, News 2’s Kayla Anderson catches up with Vanderbilt Head Men’s Basketball Coach Jerry Stackhouse as he enters year two with the Commodores.

He shares his thoughts on college facilities opening back up and why safety is priority. Stackhouse also talks about his first full recruiting class at Vanderbilt and share his favorite moment during ‘The Last Dance.’

