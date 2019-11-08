WATCH- Vanderbilt to host Michigan in David Williams Fall Classic

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- College baseball doesn’t officially start up for a few more months, but for the first time, the reigning National Champions, Vanderbilt will hold a fall scrimmage at Hawkins Field.

The fall classic is named in honor of the late Vanderbilt Athletics Director, David Williams and this year’s game will feature a rematch of the College World Series National Championship game between the Commodores and Michigan Wolverines.

“This is an opportunity to not only honor David Williams, but also his vision and passion for how diversity and passion for baseball has really shaped and changed American society,” Alberto Gonzales, U.S. Attorney General.

Both teams will wear uniforms developed by Nike, Music City Baseball, and the Negro League Baseball Museum to pay tribute to Negro League Baseball and its impact on Nashville’s baseball history.

“Vanderbilt is going to be playing as the Nashville Stars. I give a lot of credit to David Williams, he was apart of the discovery of the name and helped us put the connection between the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and Nashville specifically,” added John Loar, Managing Director of Music City Baseball.

Admission to the game is free, with complimentary t-shirts given to all fans, and the first 300 fans to arrive will receive free Vanderbilt desk helmets. All youth, eighth grade and younger, will have the chance to stand on the field for the National Anthem and run the bases post-game.