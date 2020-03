Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- According to numerous reports, the Tennessee Titans have made a surprising news trading defensive end Jurrell Casey to the Denver Broncos, in exchange for a 7th round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Casey was originally drafted by the Titans in the third round of 2011 NFL Draft and grew into a leader over the last seven seasons. He also was a force on the field, serving as a rare interior pass-rusher. He added 45.5 sacks, with 7.0 sacks in 2018 and 5.0 sacks in 2019, all with the Titans.