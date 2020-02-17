WATCH: Vanderbilt golfer John Augenstein gets invite to The Masters

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Masters. Two simple words that mean so much those who love the game. When you think of this major, you think of Augusta National, springtime and flowers.

Watching this year’s tournament will be different for Vanderbilt’s Head Men’s Golf Coach Scott Limbaugh.

“This will be the first time as a head coach that I’ll be able to see a student athlete play,” said Limbaugh.

John Augenstein is in his senior year at Vanderbilt and living out his dream.

“I don’t know when it really set it, maybe weeks months until I actually realized this is for real!” said Augenstein.

With a runner-up finish at the 2019 U.S. Amateur Finals, he booked his ticket for Augusta, becoming the first Commodore since Brandt Snedeker and Luke List to qualify for golf’s top shelf tournament.

Augenstein added, “The Vanderbilt name means something and I understand that now being here for three and a half years, representing the university and the golf team. It’s very cool.”

“If you look back on some of the things he’s done over his career here, under pressure, he has risen to the highest moments in our game that you can rise to,” said Limbaugh.

In just two months, Augenstein will share Augusta’s pristine greens with the top players in the world, including his mentor, and fellow Kentucky native, Justin Thomas.

“He’s always been really helpful in preparing me for the next level, whether it be college or professional helping me to find new ways to prepare mentally and physically,” said Augenstein.

Having advice from a professional like Thomas, will go a long way when it comes to preparing for The Masters. It’s certainly Augenstein biggest test to date but that doesn’t change his mindset.

“I know I’m an amateur but I don’t think there is anyone showing up there that is just happy to be there. You’re there to play well and have a chance to win or being in contention,” added Augenstein.

This Commodore is already preparing for the moment when he hears his name announced on the first tee, that’s when those two simple words- the masters will take on a whole new meaning.