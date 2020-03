Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- With COVID-19 continuing to spread in the United States, the National Hockey league announced it will be putting a 'pause' on the season. The Nashville Predators were in Toronto at the time of the announcement, and flew back home on Thursday evening.

Predators President Sean Henry met with the media and made it clear that the entire team was encouraged to self-isolate right. That was the only team representative to speak out on the situation, until Preds forward Nick Bonino put out a lengthy Tweet on Sunday afternoon: