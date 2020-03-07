WATCH: Vanderbilt Athletics assist with Middle Tennessee relief efforts

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The tornado relief efforts continue all across Middle Tennessee, and Vanderbilt Athletics decided to help out by holding a donation drive on Saturday morning, prior to the men’s basketball home game vs. South Carolina.

The drive took place in the McGugin Center parking lot went from 8 a.m. until noon, as people came on foot and by the carloads to drop up everything from baby supplies, cleaning tools and water.

Vanderbilt coaches and athletes stopped by to lend a helping hand, including Commodores offensive tackle Donald Fitzgerald, who said he wanted to give back any way possible.

“We need to help each other and see people in this world. Sometimes people forget we’re all human beings and it doesn’t matter the race, color or nothing. We really have to show people, sometimes we say we want to help but acting on it shows the next person, I can do this too,” said Donald Fitzgerald.

Vanderbilt interim vice chancellor for athletics, Candice Storey Lee also stopped by the donation drive. She’s been apart of the Nashville community for many years and was proud that her student-athletes took it upon themselves to help out.

“This has been a devastating week for this city and as sad as it was to see that people lost loved ones, lost their homes it was bittersweet that it presented the opportunity for people to come together and show support. I’m just really pleased with our student-athletes and coaches, we talk about using your platform to make a difference, and they unprompted have done some amazing things,” said Candice Storey Lee.

Vanderbilt Athletics will continue to help with relief efforts throughout the weeks and months to come.