WATCH: USA swimmer reacts to postponement of Olympic games

Sports

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The 2020 Olympic games in Japan are officially postponed until at least 2021.

Details are still being hashed out, but for now, athletes can start preparing for competition that will now happen a year from now.

News 2’s Emily Proud spoke with USA swimmer and former Vol Erika Brown about her reaction to the news and where she goes from here. The expectation is for athletes to feel sadness or maybe even anger, but Brown spoke of a different emotion – relief. Watch the full conversation in the video player above.

