Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- One major change that General Manager David Poile wanted to see with this Nashville Predators team was a boost in offensive production and he wish is granted, at least through the first four games of the season.

After a 6-5 over the Washington Capitals on Thursday, the Preds now lead the league with 19 goals scored. They are averaging 4.75 goals per game, right behind the New York Rangers.